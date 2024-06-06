BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First look at new Fiat 500 Hybrid - with manual gearbox
UP NEXT
Toyota to reveal new RAV4 on 21 May

First look at new Fiat 500 Hybrid - with manual gearbox

Petrol-powered city car will finally enter a new generation after 18 years, using electric 500e underpinnings

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 May 2025

Fiat has released the first images of the new 500 Hybrid, revealing it will get an overhauled interior and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Photographs of a group of pre-release prototypes show that it will look identical to the electric 500e except for a reworked front grille to feed more air to a petrol engine.

Inside, the dashboard features a larger and squarer new storage cubby and the gearlever is elevated alongside the steering wheel – as in the old petrol 500.

Related articles

Fiat has yet to confirm which powertrain the 500 Hybrid will use, but it's expected to employ the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid Firefly engine featured in the old 500 and Fiat Panda.

The presence of a manual gearbox rules out the 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid Puretech engine used in a wide range of models under the Stellantis corporate umbrella, such as the new Fiat Grande Panda, because it has been offered exclusively with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Production of the 500 Hybrid will begin in the fourth quarter of this year – earlier than the early 2026 deadline previously set by Fiat.

The move to retrofit an electric car with a combustion engine is unprecedented in the European car industry. 

2026 Fiat 500 Hybrid interior

Several reports in March 2024 suggested that the bold measure was borne out of two key challenges. 

First was the need to up production rates at the Mirafiori factory amid slow sales of the 500e and its Abarth 500e hot hatch sibling, which led Fiat to pause production on several occasions last year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
vw tiguan rt review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Tiguan
7
Volkswagen Tiguan
Honda Civic Type R 202320230315 4873
Honda Civic Type R
9
Honda Civic Type R
BMW 3 Series Touring
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
9
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
AstonMartinVantageRoadster0
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front

Fiat 500 Hybrid

Mild hybrid power gives Fiat's core model a chance to outlive its famous 1950s forebear

Read our review
Back to top

Meanwhile, it ended production of the old petrol 500 (which accounted for the majority of 500 sales), as the 17-year-old model fell foul of new EU legislation on cybersecurity, which would have required a costly rehomologation effort.

2023 Fiat 500C front quarter

Fiat CEO Olivier François acknowledged the challenges, saying in a statement that the 500 Hybrid will boost production at Mirafiori "to ensure the plant’s productivity".

He added that launching a new combustion-engined 500 in response to flagging sales of the EV serves as "proof that social relevance is at the core of the brand mission".

Fiat previously said it would also invest some €100 million (£85m) into the 500e, with plans to redesign its platform for new battery technologies aimed at improving its affordability.

This suggests that an update for the EV is also due around 2026.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Fiat 500 cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 8V Cult Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£4,395
66,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 S Dualogic Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£5,495
56,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£5,995
49,117miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£8,699
15,525miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2023
£11,498
6,313miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£4,450
98,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£5,000
53,700miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 Colour Therapy Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£3,150
74,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£11,298
9,574miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 3305 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Chris576 16 July 2024

This is a great pity. It means the end of the cute Fiat 500, replaced by the overblown body of the electric version, in a desperate attempt to keep the Italian fascists happy.

shiftright 12 May 2025

Other than the sleepy face, they're virtulaly indistiguishable to most people. We have two 'classic; 500s, and can say the new one has much better interior materials and noise insulation. I'm hoping this means a petrol -powered Abarth will follow.

L3on 7 June 2024
Would you look at that! Italy's pickyness and fued with Stellantis resulted in good news for the Italian economy! Good on them! Plaster as many Italians logos as you like Fiat.
HiPo 289 7 June 2024

Madness. This is a short-term knee-jerk.  Research shows that most hybrid buyers go fully electric for their next vehicle.  It's just a familiarity thing.  The market will flip and all the hybrid buyers will wish they'd just gone fully electric. 

Latest Reviews

Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
vw tiguan rt review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Tiguan
7
Volkswagen Tiguan
Honda Civic Type R 202320230315 4873
Honda Civic Type R
9
Honda Civic Type R
BMW 3 Series Touring
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
9
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
AstonMartinVantageRoadster0
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

View all car reviews