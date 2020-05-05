Autocar Lunchbox: Second-handers strike again, motorsport's fiercest rivalry and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

New car registrations in Britain were down 97.3% year on year in April, due to the lockdown restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Just 4321 cars were sold last month, the lowest levels in Britain since the 1946, a year after World War II, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal. A total of 161,064 cars were registered in April last year.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is the replacement for the 488 GTB. Featuring an almost all-new aerodynamically enhanced body and an even more powerful 710bhp twin turbocharged V8, it aims to meld the everyday civility of the GTB with the poise and ferocious pace of the Pista. Could this be the best of all worlds? And does the Tributo name hint at the F8's possible status as the last of the line for this type of Ferrari and its pure internal combustion engine?