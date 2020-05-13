Autocar Lunchbox: The perfect Defender, Europe's affordable Tesla alternative and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Chinese brand BYD will launch its Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon, the Han EV, in Europe following its home market debut in June, the company has confirmed.

The Han EV is the brand’s electric flagship and the first passenger model to feature its new ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which is claimed to be simpler and more space efficient than rival battery packs, with improved range and “greatly enhanced” safety. It should do more than 300 miles on a charge, too...

BYD Han EV revealed in Europe as Tesla Model 3 rival

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Two questions, then: which is the fastest hot hatchback, and which is the most fun? Is it the latest and greatest Ford Fiesta ST, the funky little Toyota Yaris GRMN, or the Mini Cooper S?

Join our three drivers as they take to a test track to find out which car is the greatest and which is the fastest. And who is wearing most appalling shorts.