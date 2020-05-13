Autocar Lunchbox: The perfect Defender, Europe's affordable Tesla alternative and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Chinese brand BYD will launch its Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon, the Han EV, in Europe following its home market debut in June, the company has confirmed.
The Han EV is the brand’s electric flagship and the first passenger model to feature its new ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which is claimed to be simpler and more space efficient than rival battery packs, with improved range and “greatly enhanced” safety. It should do more than 300 miles on a charge, too...
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Two questions, then: which is the fastest hot hatchback, and which is the most fun? Is it the latest and greatest Ford Fiesta ST, the funky little Toyota Yaris GRMN, or the Mini Cooper S?
Join our three drivers as they take to a test track to find out which car is the greatest and which is the fastest. And who is wearing most appalling shorts.
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
Govno 2
Take it slowly - you are f***
Take it slowly - you are f****** idiot. Why? Because Coronaviruses is a scientific term for a group of viruses. And yes, it can be used in plural form.
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
