Autocar Lunchbox: The perfect Defender, Europe's affordable Tesla alternative and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
13 May 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Chinese brand BYD will launch its Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon, the Han EV, in Europe following its home market debut in June, the company has confirmed. 

The Han EV is the brand’s electric flagship and the first passenger model to feature its new ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which is claimed to be simpler and more space efficient than rival battery packs, with improved range and “greatly enhanced” safety. It should do more than 300 miles on a charge, too...

BYD Han EV revealed in Europe as Tesla Model 3 rival

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Two questions, then: which is the fastest hot hatchback, and which is the most fun? Is it the latest and greatest Ford Fiesta ST, the funky little Toyota Yaris GRMN, or the Mini Cooper S? 

Join our three drivers as they take to a test track to find out which car is the greatest and which is the fastest. And who is wearing most appalling shorts.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Want an idea of Land Rover's aims for the updated version of its Range Rover flagship? Well, it's being benchmarked alongside the uber-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS, so refinement clearly remains key. 

The iconic SUV will move to a new generation next year, with the latest spy shots giving us the best look yet at its new styling. Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new fifth-gen car appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect.   

Next-gen Range Rover spied up close ahead of 2021 debut

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"This new Defender steps off where the last one bade us farewell: as a premium vehicle ripe for individualisation, rather than where the Land Rover story started, as a basic utility and agricultural vehicle."

Like it or lump it, the Land Rover Defender is not the bare-bones farm hack it once was, but that's no bad thing. We've been out on UK roads in the modestly optioned D240 S variant to see if its 197bhp diesel motor's balance of (relative) frugality and on-road refinement make this the sweet spot in the range. 

Land Rover Defender 110 D240 S 2020 UK review

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Nine years ago, the Ariel motor company unleashed its most unhinged lightweight track special to date. We just had to get one in for a full road test, and what a day we had. 

At 650kg fully fuelled, and with 475bhp on tap from its US-designed V8, this version of the Ariel Atom deserved every one of the 4.5 stars we awarded it. 

Road test rewind: Ariel Atom V8

POPULAR OPINION

Social distancing measures have put paid to all forms of motorsport for the time being, but it's the fledgling Formula E series that is most likely to face difficulties as the pandemic dissipates. How will the all-electric race series continue if it can't stage events in tight urban centres? Our racing correspondent investigates.

Racing lines: The next step for Formula E

