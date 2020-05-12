Autocar Lunchbox: End of an era for Ferrari and Ford, Smart's lifeline and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

The future of Smart is far more promising than it once was, according to Mercedes R&D boss Markus Schäfer, as the EV brand establishes itself as a joint venture between Daimler and Geely.

The deal, completed in January, includes production of Smart vehicles in China. The brand will remain focused on electric, urban-centric cars, with an SUV set to join the range by 2022.

Mercedes: Smart's future is bright thanks to Geely deal

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The BMW M8 Competition could sit in the goldilocks zone between straight-talking sports cars, like the Porsche 911, and traditional grand tourers like the Bentley Continental GT.

To find out, we grouped the three together: the M8 Competition coupe, with its 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8, the Bentley, with its 4.0-litre twin turbo V8, and the Porsche, with its 3.0-litre flat six (and twin turbos).