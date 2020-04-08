Autocar Lunchbox: Bentley vs Berlingo, 1991 VW Polo G40 driven and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
8 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Polestar preview

Polestar’s pivotal third model will be a performance SUV that takes heavy styling inspiration from the recently revealed Precept concept. Head of design Max Missoni told Autocar that, although a production version of the Precept has not been confirmed, it will have an influence on the Polestar 3, which is expected to arrive in 2021. Should the Tesla Model X be worried?

2021 Polestar 3 to be performance SUV with Precept influence

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Our Verdict

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series has been the go-to mid-sized executive saloon, and G30 generation brings 7 Series luxury limo quality to the class, but is it still the best?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Type approval

The new 2020 Jaguar F-Type coupe has arrived. Big news? This facelifted Jaguar F-Type no longer comes with a V6 option, so the engines are a 296bhp (300hp) four-cylinder, or a V8 available in two power outputs. The Porsche 911-rivalling V8 model can be had with 444bhp (450hp) or 568bhp (575hp), and with four- or rear-wheel drive. So, then, is it any good? We hit the road to find out.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Boat-tail brilliance

One of the all-time great car designs, the boat-tailed third-generation Buick Riviera - which arrived in 1970 for the 1971 model year - was a masterpiece courtesy of GM stylist Jerry Hirshberg (1940-2019). It’s one of the most distinctive cars of its era, which is why it features in our definitive rundown of 1970’s most important new cars. Check out the full list below. 

Good, bad or ugly? The new cars of 1970​

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Gaydon vs the world

“It’s time for us to make good and try to become the British Ferrari, asking customers to spec their cars individually and wait for them to be built. The DBX is already showing how we mean to go on.”

We knew the DBX was a landmark car for Aston Martin, but now we’ve heard from the boss himself how the luxury SUV will help the firm challenge Maranello for bespoke sports car supremacy.

Q&A: Aston Martin boss wants brand to be the 'British Ferrari'

Advertisement

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Naughty G40

The self-effacing Volkswagen Polo wasn’t renowned for its potency until the firm’s engineers attached a supercharger to the 1272cc engine under the bonnet of the 1.3 GT model. The result was a brawny GTI basher called the Polo G40, the suffix referring to the supercharger, the twin spiral chambers of which resembled the letter ‘G’ and were 40mm in width. Could this possibly have been the sweet spot of Volkswagen’s hatchback range in 1991? We found out. 

Volkswagen Polo G40 tested - Throwback Thursday

POPULAR OPINION

An unlikely battle

What’s a natural opponent for the new Bentley Flying Spur? Rolls-Royce Ghost? Mercedes S-Class? BMW 7 Series, maybe? Well, Steve Cropley has been making use of a borrowed Spur for the past few weeks, and is suitably impressed so far, but there’s one car that’s very close to his heart, and the Bentley will have to work very hard to claim the top spot in his current fleet. This, then, is Bentley vs Berlingo.

Steve Cropley: My Berlingo is beloved, but it's no Bentley

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week