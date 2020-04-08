Autocar Lunchbox: Bentley vs Berlingo, 1991 VW Polo G40 driven and more

Type approval

The new 2020 Jaguar F-Type coupe has arrived. Big news? This facelifted Jaguar F-Type no longer comes with a V6 option, so the engines are a 296bhp (300hp) four-cylinder, or a V8 available in two power outputs. The Porsche 911-rivalling V8 model can be had with 444bhp (450hp) or 568bhp (575hp), and with four- or rear-wheel drive. So, then, is it any good? We hit the road to find out.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Boat-tail brilliance

One of the all-time great car designs, the boat-tailed third-generation Buick Riviera - which arrived in 1970 for the 1971 model year - was a masterpiece courtesy of GM stylist Jerry Hirshberg (1940-2019). It’s one of the most distinctive cars of its era, which is why it features in our definitive rundown of 1970’s most important new cars. Check out the full list below.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Gaydon vs the world

“It’s time for us to make good and try to become the British Ferrari, asking customers to spec their cars individually and wait for them to be built. The DBX is already showing how we mean to go on.”

We knew the DBX was a landmark car for Aston Martin, but now we’ve heard from the boss himself how the luxury SUV will help the firm challenge Maranello for bespoke sports car supremacy.

