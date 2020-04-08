Autocar Lunchbox: Bentley vs Berlingo, 1991 VW Polo G40 driven and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Polestar preview
Polestar’s pivotal third model will be a performance SUV that takes heavy styling inspiration from the recently revealed Precept concept. Head of design Max Missoni told Autocar that, although a production version of the Precept has not been confirmed, it will have an influence on the Polestar 3, which is expected to arrive in 2021. Should the Tesla Model X be worried?
2021 Polestar 3 to be performance SUV with Precept influence
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
Add your comment