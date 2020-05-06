Autocar Lunchbox: AMG's finest works, the attention-seeking Volkswagen and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
6 May 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

There's a hot new V8-powered version of the Land Rover Defender inbound. We know because we've seen it. 

It'll pack around 500bhp courtesy of a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 borrowed from BMW's M Division, and is likely to be priced from around £100,000. Don't expect it to make up a big portion of sales, however, as the V8 Defender is likely to be a low-volume special variant, rather than a full series-production offering.

Exclusive: Land Rover V8 Defender revealed in spy shots

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Here's a fast estate straight line speed test with a bit of a difference. 

Two cars here are the obvious new ways of going really, really fast while having space for, I don't know, some luggage or a dog or something. They're a Mercedes-AMG E63 S estate, and a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Then there's the outsider: an Audi RS6, the V10 version, made between 2008 and 2011. As standard this would be somewhat down on power over the other two, but our used contender has had a power upgrade to also make considerably more than 600bhp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 S

Mercedes-AMG CLS 63

Can the Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 S provide sensationally entertaining, as well as civilised, executive transport?

Read our review
Back to top

So what's the fastest, and best value way, to absolutely terrify your dog?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AMG, Mercedes' performance division, got off the groun when two talented Mercedes-Benz engine tuners set up their own workshop in the town of Burgstall. The brand produces some of today's most capable and revered sports cars, and has some seriously cool models in its back catalogue, too.

We take a high-speed blast through the firm's archives.

The history of Mercedes-Benz AMG - picture special

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Very interesting car. Very precise. Very easy handling. The engine is revving nicely and the noise is very interesting as well. I’m looking forward to get this one to drive in the WRC.”

Well this is promising. Hyundai's i20 N hot supermini is still several months from dealerships, but already a World Rally Championship winner has given it the seal of approval. The Ford Fiesta ST rival has been winter testing with Thierry Neuville at the wheel, and the firm has finally given us a peak under the pre-production camouflage. 

2021 Hyundai i20 N hot supermini officially previewed

Advertisement
Back to top

FROM THE ARCHIVE

The best car for turning heads? You probably think it's a Lamborghini, but we certainly got some looks when we drove this bright red beach buggy around Central London back in 2018. We explain how sitting a new body atop a VW Beetle chassis could be the most cost-effective way of getting yourself a seriously fun car. 

Turning a VW Beetle into a beach buggy for £1250

POPULAR OPINION

We've just driven the 302bhp Mini Cooper JCW, and it's got Steve Cropley thinking about what he most wants to drive after the lockdown lifts. Supercars are great fun, but the humble Mini Cooper S offers a nice balance of poise, predictability and pace, and that's what he's really craving.

Steve Cropley: A Mini Cooper S does the trick for B road thrills

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

289

27 April 2020

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

 

You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)

289

27 April 2020

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

One might feel awfully sorry for S T R E A K Y, that of all people, you speak for him/her. Perhaps S T R E A K Y needs your assistance, poor S T R E A K Y, woe is S T R E A K Y.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week