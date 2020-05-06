Autocar Lunchbox: AMG's finest works, the attention-seeking Volkswagen and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

There's a hot new V8-powered version of the Land Rover Defender inbound. We know because we've seen it.

It'll pack around 500bhp courtesy of a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 borrowed from BMW's M Division, and is likely to be priced from around £100,000. Don't expect it to make up a big portion of sales, however, as the V8 Defender is likely to be a low-volume special variant, rather than a full series-production offering.

Exclusive: Land Rover V8 Defender revealed in spy shots

Here's a fast estate straight line speed test with a bit of a difference.

Two cars here are the obvious new ways of going really, really fast while having space for, I don't know, some luggage or a dog or something. They're a Mercedes-AMG E63 S estate, and a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Then there's the outsider: an Audi RS6, the V10 version, made between 2008 and 2011. As standard this would be somewhat down on power over the other two, but our used contender has had a power upgrade to also make considerably more than 600bhp.