Autocar origins: McLaren Senna vs Austin Seven road test

Perhaps the single most remarkable thing about The Autocar (as it was then) conducting and publishing the world’s first road test back in 1928 is that neither we, nor anyone else, didn’t do it a hell of a lot sooner than that.
By 1928, the car as we know it was more than 40 years old, for goodness’ sake.
The first cars were 19th-century horseless carriages built at colossal expense as amusing playthings for the rich and brave and fitted with solid tyres, tiller steering and total-loss lubrication where oil was essentially poured from tank to ground via the insides of the engine. Yet there was still enough interest in them that in 1895 Henry Sturmey deemed demand to be sufficient for “a journal published in the interests of the mechanically propelled road carriage”. Yet it still took The Autocar 33 years to get around to actually applying sufficient rigour to its assessments to call them ‘road tests’.
By that time, the cars had changed out of all proportion. To prove this point, join me in Herefordshire where my cooing over a very charming old Austin Seven is about to be rather rudely interrupted.
The Austin in question has a double connection to Autocar. Not only is it a 1928 model, as was our first road test car 90 years ago, but it’s also owned by one John Lilley, who was once our chief sub-editor. This Austin differs from that original test car only insofar as it lacks that car’s Gordon England saloon bodywork, but, to me at least, it is all the better for it. To me a Seven is an open two-door four-seater, headlights mounted at the side, not the front. While the notion of modifying Sevens spawned an entire industry, John’s car is completely standard and thus the perfect window on the motoring world of 90 years ago.
Then we hear it, snarling and snapping as it prowls up the road towards us. Even today it looks like something conceived in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future, and that’s before it parks next to somethingas simple, small and pretty as the Austin. The Senna has arrived.
Every car has its day
You'd have no difficulty carrying a 10' Christmas tree home in the 7, yet that simple task would be impossible in the Senna. Thus, clearly, the 7 is the superior car.
It's certainly the more important of the two.
Menacing.
have ticked the 'Black Pack' option box. Nothing 'Chummy' about that car's looks - you'd certainly move over if you saw it in your rear view mirror...
I'd rather have the Austin.
Greenracer wrote:
So would I.
To my eyes 720s and the Senna lack two of the most critical aspects of what make desirable super/hypercars, because they both look ungainly and have dull engines. The looks of their dashboards (considering how much they cost) are nothing to write home about either!
But somehow, those elements never get mentioned in their test articles!
Senna by McLaren
Great though this Car May be, I get fed up with Cars being with famous Drivers of the past or present, this current “Senna” is only in America, the great man died 24years ago, the last Senna Cars were the NSX and an AMG Mercedes I think(?), of course it’s just a selling tool, add value to the Car, no, the People who design and build these Cars should get recognition, it’s their talent that’s made Mclaren great......
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Perhaps, the Senna name is a tribute not just a selling tool. I don't recall any ex F1 World Champions called P1, yet that didn't stop them selling. Naming after designers, why not? McLaren Barnard anyone?
Coming next week: a red
Coming next week: a red McLaren Senna vs a yellow McLaren Senna so that we can continue to feature this pointless, ugly car on our homepage, even though only 0.7% of the world's population can afford one.
Even though once the Austin
Even though once the Austin would have been a daily driver, today neither are. Yet, unless you have your own racetrack on which to enjoy the talents of the McLaren, i suspect its the little Austin that would reward you more. Having driven fast cars (no where near as fast as the Senna though) on the public road, the novelty quickly wears off, Most of the time you are driving at between 1 and 2 tenths, and wondering if you will get away with being wicked and using 5 tenths for 3 or 4 seconds.
Having said that, this was a fun read, road tests dont need to be taken seriously. In fact i am sure that they are all the better if you dont
