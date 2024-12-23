Ariel Christmas miracle: Extreme winter trek in new Nomad 2

Laid flat on the broad breast of the Atlantic, farther west than Mull, farther west than the Dutchman’s Cap, lies Tiree, the Treeless Island.”

Those words open A Winter in Tiree, a short autobiographical story by Scottish explorer Isobel Wylie Hutchison published in 1924. Back then, Christmas Day was still decades from becoming a public holiday in Scotland, and on Tiree children would bury their noses in schoolbooks as on any other day.

Hutchison, a visitor from Edinburgh with modern sensibilities, had other plans: “For the first time, Father Christmas visited Tiree.

Perhaps the treelessness of the island had hitherto prevented him from landing, for the first thing we had to do when we heard of his proposed visit was to send post haste all the way to Mull for a Christmas Tree, and much anxiety prevailed lest the weather should prevent the boat from landing in time.”

Bringing a tree to Tiree, which battles a month’s worth of gales each year, would have seemed as curious as posting an ice cube to Khartoum.

But as we will discover, Hutchison wasn’t one for conventional wisdom. We’re honouring her festive evangelism by taking a Christmas tree to Tiree with the help of our own iconoclastic rugged adventurer, an Ariel Nomad 2.

It’s the first development car for what is in effect an all-new Nomad that promises even more thrills than the genre-forging original, but this time with added usability.

The insectile Nomad couldn’t look more incongruous on my suburban Edinburgh drive, so I install myself in its latticework abdomen, four-point-strapped to the solid composite seat, then start the fuel pump and spook every pet in the postcode by igniting the Ford Focus ST-derived 2.3-litre turbo four-pot.

The stunted exhaust, constantly loud and bassy, is undertoned by a metallic churn from an engine that grows increasingly guttural as we pull away.