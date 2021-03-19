Which electric cars no longer qualify for a grant in the UK?

The big news yesterday was the government's shock announcement that it has cut its EV grant from £3000 to £2500 and that only sub-£35,000 cars are now eligible.
Previously, the threshold was at £50,000, so new and upcoming entries such as the Volkswagen ID 4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E would have been eligible, but it's now only the more affordable EV entries that can take advantage.
Here are the models that previously qualified for a sizeable discount - but which are now effectively £3000 more expensive at point of purchase as a result of the change.
Just two weeks ago, BMW hiked up prices for its eight-year-old electric hatchback, raising the entry cost to £39,690 before application of the grant. Now even this most affordable option falls outside the new threshold, raising questions over its longevity on the UK market.
Stellantis's plush electric crossover still qualifies for the grant – just – but only in its Prestige (£34,000) and Performance Line (£34,400) guises. The Performance Line+ and limited-run Inès de la Fressange models command a premium and are thus ineligible.
The government highlighted the Kona as one of the accessible EVs that remain eligible for a subsidy but neglected to mention that the more usable 64kWh variant - with its 300 miles of range - is now out of grasp for grant-hunters. The 179-mile 39kWh variant remains eligible.
Not usually sympathetic to manufacturers, but I do think it is unfair for the UK to manipulate the market with minimal notice. At least give them 12m to get product planning in place.
Expect price drops soon.
I disagree. A lack of semiconductors means limited production levels globally, so fewer cars will need to turn more profit each. As James Dyson discovered, these cars are costly to make profitably anyway. Expect the new minimum price for a family car to be £40k. Between 2010 and 2020 the price of a new Fiesta doubled to £20k and no one batted an eyelid.