New Lynk&Co Zero electric coupe-SUV begins testing

The new Lynk&Co Zero, an electric coupé-SUV built on a new dedicated EV architecture set to underpin future Volvo models, has completed its first dynamic testing in China, ahead of going on sale in the country next year.

The Volkswagen ID 4 rival will be the first electric model from Geely's Chinese premium brand, which is due to finally expand into Europe next year with the 01 SUV using an entirely subscription-based business model. The Zero is expected to eventually be offered in Europe as well.

Shown in concept form at the Beijing motor show in September, the Zero is the first model build on Geely’s new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), which the firm says features advances in both hardware and software systems - including the ability to offer over-the-air updates.

Geely says the new architecture is open-source and will be “used throughout the Geely Holding portfolio of companies," which includes Volvo and its spin-off performance brand Polestar.

Deliveries of the first Volvo EV, the XC40 Recharge P8, will begin in the UK early next year, but there's no confirmation on when the Swedish firm might launch a car using the SEA platform.

Geely is also planing to offer the platform for use by third party firms.

Lynk&Co has yet to release full performance details of the Zero, but it claims that it will offer a 0-62mph time of less than 4.0sec, with a range of around 435 miles. It uses an 800V underfloor battery pack, which the firm says has a lifespan of 1.2 million miles.

The Zero also has 50:50 weight distribution front to rear, according to Lynk&Co, and rides on adjustable air suspension.

The prototype completed initial testing at the Yan Cheng test facility in Jiangsu Province, running both on the venue’s high-speed banking and completing ‘moose test’ obstacle avoidance.

The Zero is due to go into production in China in the middle of 2021 and customer deliveries will begin before the end of the year.

READ MORE

Lynk&Co to enter European market with subscription-only model

Lynk&Co 01 prototype review

Lynk&Co will only offer hybrid and electric cars in Europe