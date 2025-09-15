Mercedes is exploring an electric version of the AMG GT sports coupé - but it needs to “justify the investment” said the performance brand’s boss.

AMG has already confirmed an electric successor to the GT 4-door Coupé will arrive next year, previewed by the GT XX Concept (below). It will be the first car to sit on the 800V AMG.EA platform, which will also be used for the brand’s incoming super-SUV due in 2027.

Now AMG boss Michael Schiebe has said work is underway to see if a battery-electric version of the two-door GT is viable.

“There is an emotional discussion and a rational discussion,” said Schiebe said at the Munich motor show. ”Emotionally, yes, we should do that. The question is whether there is a market that is big enough to justify the investment that is necessary, at least from a technology point of view, we know how to do that.”

A key focus for AMG is which customers the car will target. The ICE model is currently bought mainly as a second car for “those who love driving”, so the EV would need to focus on that also, said Schiebe.

But, he said, the brand hasn’t put a timeframe on when they would bring it to market and is “flexible” on a launch date - for example, it could accelerate the programme if interest in electric performance cars suddenly rockets over the next few years.

He explained: “We are at the moment trying to understand what's going on in the market. And then we define the target picture of that very specific car.”

Mercedes has some form in this space, having previously built an electric version of the old AMG SLS - and used it to set an EV lap record at the Nürburgring. However, it was only ever sold in extremely low numbers and was retired without a direct successor.