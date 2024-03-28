JLR names three UK directors to head up its 'house of brands'

JLR has appointed dedicated directors in the UK market to oversee Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery as the firm pushes forwards with its 'house of brands' reinvention.

It follows the launch of last year’s wide-reaching Reimagine Strategy, which split the business until then known as Jaguar Land Rover into four separate brands.

As well as adopting the no-haggle, direct-to-customer agency retail model, JLR laid out plans to give each of its dealerships four distinct brand areas.

Now it has pushed this a step further, appointing directors to “put each of the four brands in their own spotlight” within the UK market and “bring to life each brand’s distinctive identity”, it said.