Paris votes to triple parking costs for heavy cars

Combustion cars weighing more than 1600kg and EVs weighing more than 2000kg will be surcharged
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 February 2024

Paris has voted to triple the parking costs of especially heavy cars in a move aimed at countering the rise of SUVs on the French capital's streets.

Petrol, diesel and hybrid cars that weigh more than 1600kg and electric cars that weigh more than 2000kg will be charged a signifcantly higher rate for parking.

Drivers of such cars will be charged €18 (£15.40) per hour to park in the city centre and €12 (£10.30) to park elsewhere within city limits.

Although the move has widely been reported as an attack on SUVs, it also affects many saloons and coupés, including the Audi A6, BMW i4 and Genesis G70.

Plug-in hybrids – which can run with zero tailpipe emissions for short-to-medium distances – are especially affected by the new rule.

The BMW 330e tips the scales as 1740kg, the Citroën C5 X PHEV weighs 1722kg and the Mercedes-Benz A250e is 1680kg.

BMW 330e front quarter tracking

Parisian mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed the vote as a “clear choice” by the city’s residents, despite recording only a 54.6% vote in favour against a voter turnout of 5.7%.

Hidalgo previously said the increased tariff would be “a form of social justice”.

She's quoted by The Guardian as saying: “This is about very expensive cars, driven by people who today have not yet made the changes to their behaviour that have to be made [for the climate].”

Deputy mayor David Belliard added that the measure “will be directed at the richest people”.

Nonetheless, residents of Paris – which has some of the highest property costs in Europe, according to a July 2023 report by Bloomberg – aren't affected by the increase in parking rates.

Audi Q5 parked in Paris

There are also exemptions for commercial vehicles (including taxis) and the disabled.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday that he would consider replicating the surcharge for heavy cars, calling himself “a firm believer in stealing good policies". 

“If other cities are doing stuff that works, we will copy them,” said Khan.

Surprising cars affected by Paris’s purported SUV tax

Paris’s increased parking charge for heavy vehicles is pitched by its creators as part of a war on SUVs, and much of the media’s reporting has followed suit in calling it a tax on 4x4s.

However, many more compact models are also affected. Here are some of the most surprising…

BYD Seal

BYD Seal front quarter driving

Kerb weight: 2055kg

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes C-Class front

Kerb weight: 1650kg

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180

Peugeot 308 front quarter driving

Kerb weight: 1608kg 

Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF Sportbrake front cornering

Kerb weight: 1735kg

Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI

Skoda Superb Estate front quarter

Kerb weight: 1618kg

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

artill 5 February 2024

Firstly, why treat ICE and EVs differently? Ah yes, pretty much all EVs would have to pay more if it was set the same. Secondly, doesnt this just look like a protectionist move as most French made cars fall within the allowances?

If you have a large family, and need a larger car, should you have to pay more? Of course you shouldnt. Its a blunt tool simply designed to raise money. No wonder Khan likes it.

Cobnapint 5 February 2024
It won't improve the driving standards of the Parisians though will it...
scrap 5 February 2024

Unfortunately the rampant stupidity and selfishness of people buying massive SUVs results in draconian and heavy-handed measures like this one.

Where people cannot be trusted to act responsibly, governments step in.

A weight limit of 1,600kg will affect many, many people who certainly aren't well off, while the 2 tonne limit for EVs will cover many fairly mainstream models.

Mr or Mrs Angry will get themselves worked up by this, indignantly driving around 5 suburban miles a day in their Evoque or X5.

