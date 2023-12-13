BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK bought twice as many cars as it scrapped this year
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG SL plug-in hybrid arrives with more than 800bhp

UK bought twice as many cars as it scrapped this year

Cars are being kept alive longer as cost of living remains high; Ford Focus is the country's most scrapped car
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 December 2023

The UK bought more than twice as many cars as it scrapped in 2023, according to data obtained by Autocar.

Obtained by Freedom of Information request, it revealed that 798,363 cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) were scrapped between the start of January and the end of October. 

That's less than half of the 1,889,758 new cars and LCVs purchased over the same period, and a drop compared with the 857,107 vehicles scrapped over the same period last year.

Related articles

This was despite the boost likely provided by London's ULEZ scrappage scheme, which had its eligibility criteria broadened in early August. 

Autocar recently reported that the ULEZ scrappage scheme was struggling to meet demand from applicants, following the expansion of the clean-air zone on 29 August.

The previous ULEZ scrappage scheme – which ran in 2021 and had much stricter requirements – was alone responsible for taking some 15,000 cars off the road, according to Transport for London.

Nonetheless, the UK's car parc continues to age: European industry lobby group the ACEA published figures in January revealing that the UK's average car was 10 years old.Cars in scrapyard

The Ford Focus was the most-scrapped car in the UK this year, with 42,637 examples going to scrapyards.

The Focus has long been one of the UK's favourite cars. On its arrival in late 1998, it set a new benchmark for family-minded buyers, handily beating its rivals in almost every respect.

It had more radical, forward-thinking styling, rode more comfortably, handled better and yet wasn't significantly more expensive.

Between 1999 and 2009 – over two generations - the Focus held the top spot on the UK's annual new car sales charts.

After that point, the smaller Ford Fiesta became the nation’s most-bought car, but the Focus remained a regular fixture in the top 10. 

Since 2009, there have been another two generations of Focus, but the long-running hatchback will meet its end in 2025, amid Ford's wider reinvention in Europe.

Scrapped Vauxhall Zafira

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Indeed, the list of the nation’s most-scrapped cars broadly mirrors the previous two decades’ annual best-seller lists.

The Focus was followed by the Vauxhall Astra, of which 35,578 examples were destroyed between January and October.

The Vauxhall Corsa was next, at 34,405, followed by the Fiesta, at 32,935.

The UK’s most-scrapped cars, January-October 2023

1. Ford Focus – 42,637 units

1998 Ford Focus – front cornering

2. Vauxhall Astra – 35,578 units

2007 Vauxhall Astra – front driving

Advertisement
Back to top

3. Vauxhall Corsa – 34,405 units

2007 Vauxhall Corsa – front cornering

4. Ford Fiesta – 32,935 units

2009 Ford Fiesta driving – front quarter

5. Vauxhall Zafira – 16,898 units

2006 Vauxhall Zafira – front cornering

Advertisement
Back to top

6. Volkswagen Golf – 25,903 units

2005 Volkswagen Golf – front cornering

7. Renault Clio – 15,955 units

2009 Renault Clio – front cornering

8. Ford Mondeo – 14,218 units

2007 Ford Mondeo driving – front quarter

Advertisement
Back to top

9. Volkswagen Polo – 13,722 units

2005 Volkswagen Polo driving – front quarter

10. BMW 3 Series – 13,642 units

2022 BMW 3 Series Touring – front cornering

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Advertisement
Back to top

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 D300 MHEV HSE Dynamic Black Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£57,470
13,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 D350 MHEV HST Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£56,480
15,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.6 A160 WhiteArt (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,880
47,001miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20i GPF M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£34,490
10,705miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-roc 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,490
19,900miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,990
15,950miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan LEAF 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2020
£13,995
37,014miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A180 AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£21,390
10,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,980
15,882miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 13 December 2023

Well no wonder our roads are congested and there are parking issues if there are twice as many cars registered as are being scrapped. The vehicle population should have been capped 20 years ago. The authorities could make a start by getting rid of all the untaxed cars cluttering up the streets. How card can it be?

scotty5 13 December 2023

Not a very bright comment without knowing if the number of drivers has increased, which I suspect it has. Or are you saying people are keeping their old cars rather than swapping them when they buy new?

That list reads like the top10 best selling cars from 20 years ago.

The question I ask is will this trend continue? With the amount of tech in cars these days, the repair costs are eyewatering compared to that of many of those cars mentioned above. Surely it'll be more economical to scrap cars sooner than we do today? The very smallest of bumps can see repair bills reach many thousands of pounds simply to fix / reset a sensor let alone anything else.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives