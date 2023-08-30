London’s ULEZ: what you need to know

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) recently expanded to encompass each London borough, meaning drivers of some older cars need to pay a fee to drive through the city.

Plans for the ULEZ were confirmed by then-mayor Boris Johnson in March 2015, when it was scheduled for introduction in central London in 2020. Johnson’s successor, Sadiq Khan, introduced a very similar scheme called the T-Charge in October 2017. This charged motorists £10 to drive vehicles that did not meet the Euro 4 emissions standard into the central London congestion charge zone between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.

The T-Charge was replaced by the ULEZ in April 2019, upping the fee to £12.50 and operating non-stop every day of the year except for Christmas Day.

On 25 October 2021, the ULEZ grew to encompass the area within the borders of the North Circular and South Circular arterial roads. Autocar reported in October 2022 that the expanded London ULEZ drew over £90 million in eight months, with an average of 1.9 million journeys made into the zone each month.

Almost two years after the initial expansion, on 29 August 2023, it grew again to cover all London boroughs – comprising most of the area within the M25 motorway, as well as Heathrow airport.

Plans to introduce a zero-emission zone in central London were shelved following the most recent expansion of the ULEZ.

How does the ULEZ work?

The ULEZ is one of many clean air zones in operation around the country. It currently uses a series of cameras at junctions and along major roads into London. These automatically read registration plates and reference them against a database to identify whether vehicles are, or are not, compliant with the required emission standards.

You can check to see whether a postcode is inside the ULEZ on the Transport for London (TfL) website.

If you drive a non-compliant vehicle into the ULEZ, you must pay the £12.50 fee by midnight on the third day following your journey. For example, if you enter the zone while commuting on a Monday morning, you must pay by 00:00 on the following Thursday.