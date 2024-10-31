The Jaguar F-Pace will be axed globally in early 2026, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell has confirmed, after it was pulled from sale in the UK.

Jaguar no longer sells any new cars in its home market and won’t until its all-new four-door electric GT arrives in summer 2026.

“We've reviewed all of the Jaguar nameplates,” said Mardell. "Five of the six will run out at the end of this year and a couple have already run out.

"The F-Pace will go on for some markets until the first quarter of 2026, but it will be in smaller volumes.”

Global production of the XE, XF and F-Type at Castle Bromwich ended this summer. Assembly of the E-Pace and I-Pace at Magna Steyr’s plant in Austria will end this year, Mardell confirmed.

In the UK, all these cars, plus the F-Pace, can now be bought only from dealer stocks.

The announcement comes ahead of Jaguar’s reinvention on 2 December, when it will reveal a concept car previewing the first in a line of all-new electric cars.

A four-door GT in the vein of the Porsche Taycan, it's currently in testing ahead of hitting the road in summer 2026.

It will be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV and then a large luxury saloon – as exclusively reported by Autocar last year.

All three EVs will sit on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.