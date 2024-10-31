The Jaguar F-Pace will be axed globally in early 2026, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell has confirmed, after it was pulled from sale in the UK.
Jaguar no longer sells any new cars in its home market and won’t until its all-new four-door electric GT arrives in summer 2026.
“We've reviewed all of the Jaguar nameplates,” said Mardell. "Five of the six will run out at the end of this year and a couple have already run out.
"The F-Pace will go on for some markets until the first quarter of 2026, but it will be in smaller volumes.”
Global production of the XE, XF and F-Type at Castle Bromwich ended this summer. Assembly of the E-Pace and I-Pace at Magna Steyr’s plant in Austria will end this year, Mardell confirmed.
In the UK, all these cars, plus the F-Pace, can now be bought only from dealer stocks.
The announcement comes ahead of Jaguar’s reinvention on 2 December, when it will reveal a concept car previewing the first in a line of all-new electric cars.
A four-door GT in the vein of the Porsche Taycan, it's currently in testing ahead of hitting the road in summer 2026.
It will be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV and then a large luxury saloon – as exclusively reported by Autocar last year.
All three EVs will sit on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.
2026? My bet is there won't be another Jaguar branded car ever again.
Nonsense, there can always be a Jaguar-branded car again even if they stick the cat on a Defender or do something radical like re-badge a Polestar 2... (deliberately random, for all those who might question the comment)
Whilst it's easy to criticise mardy Mardell and Gezza, something drastic had to be done with the brand, arguably it's already dead, so there is little to lose and there's a whole new breed of millennials out there with plenty of cash to spare, who know or care nothing of Jaguar's heritage but want the next new thing
An electric car with long bonnet and short carbine might look good from outside but it will be dead on arrival compared to rivals, when you take interior space into account.
My thoughts exactly. EVs have different packaging needs, and you don't need a long bonnet any more. If there was ever one criticism of Jaguar is was their cabins were too tight.
I tested the XE and my brother and his wife weren't so keen on the rear seats not having enough room. You've got to build a design around the use, not squeeze it in later.
Their marketing department had absolutely no clue what to do with the i-Pace. Never highlighted the benefits of the new packaging. Jaguar marketing at the best of times is poor, but this was beyond incompetence.
From all the previews I've seen, this new design language is the Land Rover saloon that McGovern has always wanted to do and little more.
Land Rover saloon...? Wouldn't that be just a Rover? ;-)
So the point is that it is supposed to sell in looks only, ignoring the usability factor, i.e. a niche market. Good luck with that, hopefully it will look better than it sounds.
The I-Pace didn't sell because it was ahead of its time, particularly with charging infrastructure.
Time will tell what this new saloon looks like, how it performs and is packaged, but hopefully they have got it right. But with a track record like the company formally known as Prince, sorry, JLR or whatever they are called this week I don't hold out much hope.
Not quite. When it was benchmarked against its premium rivals it was always in the top half or better, against models that were newer and had more time to develop.
Tesla for range and acceleration was always better, but they're just not as nice a place to be in. And the build quality isn't great either. Plus way too much is burried in the touchscreen. Might be ok for California sitting in traffice, or where you don't need to adjust the heating, but you really need a passenger to copilot a Tesla with the controls for you.
Not quite. Don't believe everything you read in the papers and from motoring journalists who spend a matter of hours in car before supposedly giving us a thorough review.
On pretty much every journey, all you need to do is swipe the screen to go forwards or backwards, and that's it.
No, it's from my own experience being in my brother's Tesla.
Although one of the problems with motoring journalists is they all seem to jump upon the same comments and not their own views of a car. Good or bad.
Like with the Volvo E30 the Tesla has dangerously-hidden and almost inaccessible controls while driving. There have been criticisms of such problems, even in this publication...
So just make it bigger if you need more space. Style is more important than efficiency.
Not in the world of sensible people. Besides, style is controversial. Just look at Range Rover: a hugely ineficient, shapeless monstrosity.
It sounds like they're gong to make a 100k+ luxury car that people buy for largely emotive reasons, not because it is practical and space-efficient. Could work - nobody buys a Range Rover or 911 because they are "sensible people".
