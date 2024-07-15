Jaguar to axe I-Pace and E-Pace SUVs, leaving just F-Pace in line-up

JLR will axe all Jaguar models apart from the F-Pace ahead of the marque’s reinvention as an EV-only luxury brand.

That means the E-Pace and electric I-Pace, both assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, will now be withdrawn, following on from the Castle Bromwich-made XE, XF and F-Type, which were pulled from production in June.

“They're all close to zero-profitability products,” said JLR boss Adrian Mardell on the decision. The brand has yet to confirm an official end date.

Last year, JLR sold 21,943 F-Pace models, 7897 E-Paces and just 4874 I-Paces. In the UK, the F-Pace outsold the rest of the six-car line-up combined and achieved more than double the sales of the second-placed I-Pace in 2023, with 7000 sales. That gap has grown further in the first half of 2024.

JLR sales are now dominated by the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender, which was another key factor in the decision. Between them, these three high-profit SUVs accounted for 59% of the JLR’s 111,180 half-year global sales.

“We are eliminating five products, all lower value. None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures,” Mardell told investors, according to Automotive News Europe reports.

Jaguar's new era will begin next year with the introduction of a 600bhp electric four-seat GT car in the vein of the Porsche Taycan. It is thought that this model will be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All will share the firm's new – and bespoke – JEA platform and are entirely unrelated to its current models.

Speaking previously, Jaguar North America CEO Joe Eberhardt said: "We will have a production schedule that enables us to have a continuous supply of vehicles until the new cars come. We're trying to time it so we have enough volume to take us through to the launch of the new product and have a clean handover."