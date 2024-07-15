BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar to axe I-Pace and E-Pace SUVs, leaving just F-Pace in line-up
Jaguar to axe I-Pace and E-Pace SUVs, leaving just F-Pace in line-up

Brand had already pulled production of Castle Bromwich-made XE, XF and F-Type models in June
Will Rimell
15 July 2024

JLR will axe all Jaguar models apart from the F-Pace ahead of the marque’s reinvention as an EV-only luxury brand.

That means the E-Pace and electric I-Pace, both assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, will now be withdrawn, following on from the Castle Bromwich-made XE, XF and F-Type, which were pulled from production in June.

“They're all close to zero-profitability products,” said JLR boss Adrian Mardell on the decision. The brand has yet to confirm an official end date.

Last year, JLR sold 21,943 F-Pace models, 7897 E-Paces and just 4874 I-Paces. In the UK, the F-Pace outsold the rest of the six-car line-up combined and achieved more than double the sales of the second-placed I-Pace in 2023, with 7000 sales. That gap has grown further in the first half of 2024.

JLR sales are now dominated by the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender, which was another key factor in the decision. Between them, these three high-profit SUVs accounted for 59% of the JLR’s 111,180 half-year global sales.

“We are eliminating five products, all lower value. None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures,” Mardell told investors, according to Automotive News Europe reports.

Jaguar's new era will begin next year with the introduction of a 600bhp electric four-seat GT car in the vein of the Porsche Taycan. It is thought that this model will be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All will share the firm's new – and bespoke – JEA platform and are entirely unrelated to its current models. 

Speaking previously, Jaguar North America CEO Joe Eberhardt said: "We will have a production schedule that enables us to have a continuous supply of vehicles until the new cars come. We're trying to time it so we have enough volume to take us through to the launch of the new product and have a clean handover."

xxxx 15 July 2024

Why is it the good interesting cars are being binned, Ipace Epace are good looking cars both inside and out.  They were just never progressed or promoted with any vigor.

It's doing a Ford, throwing in the towel.

Andrew1 15 July 2024

I-Pace was brilliant at it's time but now it's completely irrelevant, being technically outdated.

E-Pace was always a joke.

Bob Cholmondeley 15 July 2024

I think it has been clear for a long time, Tata don't care about Jaguar.

