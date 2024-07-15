BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside JLR’s battle for ‘wallet share’ against posh sofa makers
UP NEXT
The best cars from the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Inside JLR’s battle for ‘wallet share’ against posh sofa makers

Luxury 4x4s, especially Range Rovers, have moved far enough upmarket to compete with exclusive furniture
Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
15 July 2024

Autocar’s group tests compare models likely to be shopped together. Jaguar Land Rover, however, has a suggestion: rather than a Mercedes, a sofa would be more relevant.

The reality today is that Range Rovers in particular have moved so far upmarket that JLR is competing with upmarket sofa companies and other luxury purchases for “share of wallet”, JLR's chief commercial officer, Lennard Hoornik, explained to investors recently. 

“It means that people do not say ‘I'm going to buy a BMW or a Mercedes or an Audi’ but say ‘maybe instead of buying my new sofas in my house I'm going to get a Range Rover,” Hoornik told the assembled financial analyst crowd in Gaydon last month.

Related articles

To be clear, he’s not talking DFS sale items here, but more like the bubbly £70,000 Louis Vuitton Bomboca.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback
01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring

View all car reviews