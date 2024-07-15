Inside JLR’s battle for ‘wallet share’ against posh sofa makers

Autocar’s group tests compare models likely to be shopped together. Jaguar Land Rover, however, has a suggestion: rather than a Mercedes, a sofa would be more relevant.

The reality today is that Range Rovers in particular have moved so far upmarket that JLR is competing with upmarket sofa companies and other luxury purchases for “share of wallet”, JLR's chief commercial officer, Lennard Hoornik, explained to investors recently.

“It means that people do not say ‘I'm going to buy a BMW or a Mercedes or an Audi’ but say ‘maybe instead of buying my new sofas in my house I'm going to get a Range Rover’,” Hoornik told the assembled financial analyst crowd in Gaydon last month.

To be clear, he’s not talking DFS sale items here, but more like the bubbly £70,000 Louis Vuitton Bomboca.