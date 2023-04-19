JLR invests £2.25 billion in Jaguar's electric rebirth

The investment in the reborn Jaguar stands at around £2.25 billion, JLR's chief financial officer Richard Molyneux has confirmed, and the firm is on course to launch its highly anticipated electric GT in 2025.
Molyneux said that JLR's total investment in the business will be £15bn over the next five years, and as Jaguar is expected to make up around 15% of JLR's future sales "the investment is proportionate" to that, resulting in that £2.25bn figure.
JLR CEO Adrian Mardell confirmed the plan was still to reveal the first new Jaguar in 2024 ahead of a 2025 launch, and while there was "work still to do", the company is on track to deliver it.
He said he is also comfortable for Jaguar to go it alone in developing a bespoke EV platform for Jaguar, despite Audi recently teaming up with Chinese company SAIC when faced with a similar challenge. He pointed to JLR's access to technology within the Tata Group, and other partnerships with the likes of Nvidia on autonomous cars, as reasons why Jaguar was well placed with what it already had at its disposal.
Jaguar's new four-door GT will be revealed in 2024 and go on sale in 2025 as the first of three models in the new Jaguar family. Each will be built on an all-new bespoke EV architecture called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA).
It will have a range of up to 430 miles, a starting price in excess of £100,000, and is likely to have two motors for four-wheel drive and a power output in excess of 575bhp. The target time for charging is 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.
Prototypes of the new GT will hit the road before the end of the year, ahead of its reveal in 2024. Virtual testing of the car is already almost complete ahead of this crucial next phase of its development, where the car will come to life for the first time, following the release of an official preview image (below).
JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern said the styling of the GT and subsequent future Jaguars would be “the copy of nothing”, invoking the mantra and philosophy of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons.
McGovern doesn't believe he'll alienate existing Jaguar customers who bought £30k cars by telling them to F**K OFF as they don't have £100k to spend on his vanity.
Unbelievable.
All because of Thierry Bollore, the world's worst automotive CEO decided to kill off Jaguar. Little wonder Julian Thomson walked away, and McGovern has been living off his designs for years now - every new Range Rover is from his LRX concept which became the Evoke.
Why don't JLR just shut up and build a car that'll be bought because it's actually 'good' rather than expecting us to by it because they're telling us it's good.
There have been too many false dawns preceded by too much business speak and corporate BS.
When you're competing with Vw's top brands like Audi, Porsche and Bentley at their price points, Jaguar simply can't afford their new car to be another disappointment.
It has to beat the opposition on the key targets of performance, range and technology. It also has to be relaible from the start and retained values need to be better than Jaguar usually achieves.
History says they cannot and will not do it, but i still hope I am wrong because it is such an iconic brand.
Needless to say at these prices, they will at least have exclusivity on their side. You're not going to be seeing Jaguars down nearly every street as you did back in the 60's.