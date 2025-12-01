BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car sharing firm Zipcar pauses bookings as it considers UK exit
UP NEXT
On patrol with the police unit hunting drink- and drug-drivers

Car sharing firm Zipcar pauses bookings as it considers UK exit

UK arm lost £11.7 million last year, due to the rising costs of EV charging and insurance plus poor vehicle resale values

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 December 2025

American car sharing firm Zipcar has paused bookings in London while it considers closing its UK business.

In a statement sent to users, Zipcar UK general manager James Taylor said it won't be possible to book a car for use after 31 December 2025, pending the result of a consultation with employees.

Customers with existing bookings will be able to use the cars or vans in question until that date.

According to a statement published by Companies House, Zipcar UK posted an £11.7 million loss for the 2024 calendar year, a significant increase on its £364,000 loss for 2023.

In Taylor's statement, he attributed the mounting losses to high electricity prices, given “the size of the electric fleet and the fact that fuel costs are included in the cost of the rental”.

Zipcar also struggled to recoup money from sales of cars leaving its fleet, as “resale market values continued to be challenging, which drove higher costs”.

The rising cost of car insurance, which is included in Zipcar's rental fees, “also [places] further pressures on costs”, said Taylor.

That pressure pushed the company to exit Bristol, Cambridge and Oxford to focus solely on London.

Zipcar has yet to confirm why it's considering exiting the UK, but it's possible that it's linked to the application of the London Congestion Charge to EVs from 2 January 2026.

EVs are currently exempt but from the new year will be charged £13.50 per day to drive in the Congestion Charge zone of central London.

That would significantly increase the cost to Zipcar users who drive in the centre of the capital and place further cost pressures on the firm – potentially to the point of its business no longer being viable.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2023
£9,750
31,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe S Edition EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,847
36,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz C CLASS 1.5 C200 MHEV EQ Boost SE G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£15,000
38,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,990
20,629miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,550
85,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,656
13,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 2.0 TDI FR Black Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,998
34,623miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford EDGE 2.0 TDCi Sport Powershift AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,995
51,764miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C4 1.2 PureTech Sense Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,498
10,868miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews