BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EVs will have to pay London's congestion charge from January
UP NEXT
Audi R26 concept previews brand's 2026 Formula 1 car

EVs will have to pay London's congestion charge from January

Electric cars will be charged £13.50 and electric vans £9; cost for ICE vehicles will also increase

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 November 2025

EV drivers will have to pay inner London’s Congestion Charge as part of a push to lower the number of vehicles driving into the capital.

Announced on Thursday by London mayor Sadiq Khan, prices have been set at £13.50 for electric cars and £9 for electric vans.

Previously, all EVs (including those powered by a hydrogen fuel cell) were exempt from the charges under the Cleaner Vehicle Discount. 

Khan said that without this change, it's predicted that 2200 more vehicles would have entered the zone each day from 2026. 

He added adding that 20% of vehicles that enter the zone currently are electric – and that congestion cost London firms £3.85 billion last year.

“Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy,” he said. “While the Congestion Charge has been a huge success since its introduction [in 2003], we must ensure it stays fit for purpose.”

As part of the changes, which will come into force on 2 January 2026, the charge for ICE vehicles will increase from £15 to £18, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed earlier this year.

Discounts of up to 90% will continue to be given for residents who live within the zone. Those who move to the zone after 1 March 2027 (and are not on any type of benefit) will get the discount only for an EV.

This news comes a week after the UK government announced plans for a new pay-per-mile road taxing system for EVs

This move has been criticised by automotive industry bosses as a way of putting off EV ownership at a time when car makers are being legally forced to increase EV sales by the ZEV mandate.

Critics of Khan’s new EV charges argue the same. AA president Edmund King, for instance, called it “a backward step which sadly will backfire on air quality in London”. 

He said: “Many drivers are not quite ready to make the switch to electric vehicles, so incentives are still needed to help them over the line.

"The mayor needs to reconsider to continue to help more essential van and car journeys in the capital go electric."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI 35 Technik S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,498
44,538miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz B Class 2.0 B200d AMG Line Edition (Executive) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,498
28,018miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 1.2 HYBRID GT E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,498
4,737miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,698
8,419miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 1.2 HYBRID Allure E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,495
19,594miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design Euro 6 5dr
2023
£12,998
13,982miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 H T-GDi 3 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,498
17,840miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota GT86 2.0 Boxer D-4S Aero Euro 6 2dr
2017
£15,998
79,997miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO XPERIENCE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,998
22,386miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews