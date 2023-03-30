Car makers demand clear hybrid definition as 2030 approaches

A lack of clarity over the government’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate has left car makers unsure which models they will be able to sell between 2030 and 2035, the head of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said.

“We still don’t know what we can sell in 2030, and what technology is going to be allowed through to 2035,” Mike Hawes told Autocar at the SMMT’s Electrifed conference.

The need for clarity over the mandate – which, although not yet rubbed-stamped, will be implemented on 1 January 2024 – is even more important now because manufacturers will already have, or be in the process of, setting their product timelines for the next decade.

Hawes said: “We still don’t know what this mandate is going to look like; what the trajectory is going to look like; what the flexibility is going to look like.