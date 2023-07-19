BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR CEO: Tata batteries "fundamental" for UK automotive industry
UP NEXT
Jaguar Land Rover hails continued growth ahead of EV shift

JLR CEO: Tata batteries "fundamental" for UK automotive industry

Adrian Mardell says UK-based Tata battery factory will not just benefit Jaguar Land Rover
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
25 July 2023

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) CEO Adrian Mardell has emphatically welcomed the news that parent company Tata will build an electric vehicle battery factory in the UK.

Speaking at the firm's latest financial briefing (where he announced drastic upticks in revenue and profit), Mardell suggested that long-awaited confirmation of a local battery supply would be pivotal for the entire UK automotive industry, rather than just JLR itself. 

"This will help build a stable, secure battery cell reply with competitive costs and to let us deliver our strategic vision of a fully electric range of British electrified vehicles by 2030," he said, on how the news directly impacts JLR.

Related articles

He added: "This news is fundamental for an EV ecosystem in the UK, not just for JLR but the automotive industry in the UK. I am delighted with the news."

As announced last week, in an investment totalling more than £4 billion, the Indian industry giant will establish local battery production with a view to starting supply to "anchor customers" – initially named as JLR and Tata Motors – as soon as 2026.

Tata's plant will have a capacity of 40GWh, higher than the eventual 38GWh targeted for Envision's battery factory next to Nissan's plant in Sunderland. The Faraday Institute forecasts that the UK needs a total of 100GWh of local capacity by 2030 to satisfy demand for EV production, rising to 200GWh by 2040. 

Making the announcement last week, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said: "I am delighted to announce the Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR. “With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals and automotive.”

The firm has yet to officially confirm whether the factory will be sited at Bridgewater in Somerset – a location historically linked with battery factory plans from various automotive manufacturers including Tesla, Rivian and JLR itself. 

Tata will produce “sustainable battery cells and packs for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors”, following a "rapid" ramp-up phase during which the plant will be built and begin operations inside three years.

Tata also plans to “maximise its renewable energy mix” at the battery factory, ultimately targeting 100% "clean" power. A core component of its sustainability ambitions will be the recycling of batteries in-house, aiming to create a “truly circular economy ecosystem” by recovering raw materials for reuse in new batteries.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

Jaguar I-Pace

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Read our review
Back to top

Many commentators view Tata's investment as the most important spend on the UK's automotive industry since Nissan agreed to build its Sunderland plant in 1984.

Indeed, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak hailed Tata's selection of the UK for its first battery factory outside India as "a huge vote of confidence in Britain".

He added: “It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future."

The BBC previously reported that the incentives tabled to the Indian firm – including cash grants and energy subsidies – were valued at around £800 million.

Tata Motors chief financial officer PB Balaji confirmed plans for a European battery plant at Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India. It will primarily supply JLR and India-based Tata Motors but will also sell batteries to the wider market. 

It will produce cells using two chemistries – lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) – with the latter earmarked for JLR, Balaji confirmed.

“We are well covered on the production plans for batteries, but we will require some cell capacity coming into Europe,” said Balaji.

Advertisement
Back to top

The move will be a significant step towards ensuring JLR complies with European ‘rule of origin’ regulations for electric vehicles, which become stricter from 2024 due to Brexit agreements. The new rules will require that 45% of the value of an EV produced should come from the EU or the UK to qualify for trade without tariffs, increasing to 65% in 2027.

Stellantis, which builds Citroën, Fiat, Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall vans in the UK, previously called on the government to renegotiate the Brexit deal to delay the tightening of the rules. It warned they would lead to factory closures, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs at Ellesmere Port and Luton – a sentiment that has since been echoed by Ford and JLR.

Car Review
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Ford said the rules “would add pointless cost to customers wanting to go green”, while JLR called them “unrealistic and counterproductive”.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
31
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 20 July 2023

The EEC should never have happened, from then on prices for nearby everything went up, only a few EEC members benefitted from the agreement and as we've seen recently some have had to leave for various economic and apparently unforeseen complications, now fifty odd years I think later what are we realising?, yes, it's not working anymore for the few who benifitted, was it the right thing to leave?, well yes, won't be overnight upturn for our/ your country but hopefully our children will have a happier existence than we have,so, stop moaning, backbiting and do some constructive discussions.

Pietro Cavolonero 19 July 2023

Nearly ten years on and the leave/remain argument rumbles on. "If we hadn't left this would have happened, if we stayed this would have happened" YAWN.

We have LEFT Europe, let's get on with it! I would rather the UK government invest in the UK than be part of an attempt to rejuvenate the economy in the olive groves of Sicily.

We are out of the EEC, can we all concentrate our efforts to make Britain the country we now believe in and forget the European "dream"?

xxxx 19 July 2023

Yep, as predicticted in my post the haters are out in force.  No doubt when the French goverment bailed out Renault they kept quiet, and kept their head buried when Germany gave a blank cheque to Tesla.

used_car_meme 19 July 2023

Not so much a hater, more someone just stating facts 

xxxx 25 July 2023

Nope there's aggrieved parties spitting venom at this UK job creation project.

Latest Drives

mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive

View all latest drives