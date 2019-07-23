Autocar confidential: Seat predicts a rough patch, BMW circles the wagons and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
by Autocar
23 July 2019

In this week's summary of motoring meetings, we hear about Porsche's plans to develop new electric vehicle infrastructure, Ssangyong's difficulties as a low-volume value car maker, and more. 

Porsche is Taycan EV infrastructure up a notch

Porsche will offer branded fast-charging points at destinations such as hotels when the Taycan EV is launched, according to Porsche UK boss Marcus Eckermann. The chargers will be open to users of other makes of EV and Porsche will also tap into the Ionity network, part-funded by the Volkswagen Group. 

Seat’s glass is half full

The pressure to cut emissions and switch to EVs will prove tough not just for Seat but also the industry as a whole, according to CEO Luca de Meo: “It will be a hard proving ground before a new era of automotive can blossom again. The next two or three years will be challenging, but the next 10 will probably be fantastic, for the whole industry.” 

Our Verdict

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series 320d 2019 Road Test review - hero front

In compelling 320d guise, Munich’s seventh-generation 3 Series successfully reclaims compact executive class honours

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • DS 3 Crossback 2019 road test review - hero front
    19 July 2019
    Car review
    DS 3 Crossback
    French premium brand gets PSA’s new supermini platform first. Does it deliver...
  • BMW 318d front three quarters on the road
    18 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 3 Series 318d Sport auto 2019 UK review
    Entry-level diesel is likeable addition to range but doesn't live up to...
  • MG ZS EV 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    17 July 2019
    First Drive
    MG ZS EV 2019 review
    Cheap, spacious and all-round endearing electric version of MG's ZS soft...

Europe’s getting in estate

The BMW 3 Series is best known as a saloon, but buyers in Germany – where more than a third of 3 Series are sold – prefer estates. The firm says 67% of the models sold in Germany to date have been Touring versions. Italian buyers are most keen on the estate, with 73% choosing it over the saloon. By contrast, 73% of UK buyers opt for the saloon.

The cost of compliance

The growing need for advanced safety systems means it’s not credible for smaller brands to be entirely focused on value, according to Ssangyong UK managing director Nick Laird. “Small brands can’t also be cheap brands, unless you under-invest in the long term,” he said. “That’s going to require niche brands to go more upmarket. Ssangyong has always been SUV-focused – which more brands are becoming – but we need to work hard to be different to the others.”

Read more

New BMW 3 Series Touring launched with focus on sharp handling​

Electric Porsche Taycan makes dynamic debut at Goodwood​

Ionity to expand EV fast charger network at Extra services​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • DS 3 Crossback 2019 road test review - hero front
    19 July 2019
    Car review
    DS 3 Crossback
    French premium brand gets PSA’s new supermini platform first. Does it deliver...
  • BMW 318d front three quarters on the road
    18 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 3 Series 318d Sport auto 2019 UK review
    Entry-level diesel is likeable addition to range but doesn't live up to...
  • MG ZS EV 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    17 July 2019
    First Drive
    MG ZS EV 2019 review
    Cheap, spacious and all-round endearing electric version of MG's ZS soft...