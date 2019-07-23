Autocar confidential: Seat predicts a rough patch, BMW circles the wagons and more

In this week's summary of motoring meetings, we hear about Porsche's plans to develop new electric vehicle infrastructure, Ssangyong's difficulties as a low-volume value car maker, and more.

Porsche is Taycan EV infrastructure up a notch

Porsche will offer branded fast-charging points at destinations such as hotels when the Taycan EV is launched, according to Porsche UK boss Marcus Eckermann. The chargers will be open to users of other makes of EV and Porsche will also tap into the Ionity network, part-funded by the Volkswagen Group.

Seat’s glass is half full

The pressure to cut emissions and switch to EVs will prove tough not just for Seat but also the industry as a whole, according to CEO Luca de Meo: “It will be a hard proving ground before a new era of automotive can blossom again. The next two or three years will be challenging, but the next 10 will probably be fantastic, for the whole industry.”