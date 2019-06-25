Autocar confidential: Seat phones it in, Hyundai-Kia tries some DIY and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
by Autocar
25 June 2019

In this week's edition of Autocar confidential, we hear why Hyundai and Kia are bringing interior production entirely in-house, what's wrong with Jaguar XE sales and more. 

New Jag’s a sales drag

Frustration over the comparatively low sales of the Jaguar XE continues to bubble among senior officials. Outgoing design chief Ian Callum called the situation “a source of great puzzlement”. Marketing director Anthony Bradbury believes the issue lies in persuading people to drive the car. He said: “We are also new to the sector and that means we are a choice that people have to explain.”

Premium brand plugs in 

DS boss Yves Bonnefont says that, apart from the DS 7 Crossback, each new model – arriving once a year over the next six years – will be available with a 300bhp plug-in hybrid or pure-electric powertrain from launch. Bonnefont believes “a third of sales will be electrified by the early 2020s for DS” and thinks electrification fits very well with DS’s premium ambitions “because of its torque and refinement”.

Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

A model upon which Seat has staked its future, the new Ibiza must now deliver in an extremely competitive market. So can the supermini upset the likes of Ford, Mini, Mazda, Nissan and others?

Seat gets down with the kids

Seat owners are among the most frequent users of Android and Apple connectivity systems, claims its digital officer, Fabian Simmer. Seat is known for leading digital innovation in the Volkswagen Group, a strategy largely led by the fact that its customers are 10 years younger than those of other brands in the group.

Hyundai-Kia’s homemade interiors

Hyundai and Kia are unusual for making steel pressings, seats, lights and dashboard screens in-house. Design boss Luc Donckerwolke said the firm has now developed 3D printing of textiles that eliminates the need for a foam backing. “3D printing is a game changer. You can change a design every six months,” he said.

Comments
4

Takeitslowly

25 June 2019

In regards to puzzlingly slow XE sales..."we are also new to the sector"...this model was introduced (to great fanfare and flag waving, some insiders claiming this car was vital to the survival and then growth of JLR)...in 2015, has had a facelift months ago and still...?..."new to the sector"...?, have JLR conveniently forgotten the X Type, the previous 3 series competitor, launched in 2001...indeed, new to the sector, if you are unfortunate enough to have the same selective memory issues as marketing director Anthony Bradbury seems to have.

 

The market will and has already decided and all those interested in the motor industry can see through the flimsy excuses...in relative terms and certainly against all of the pomp that JLR had at launch, the XE has not lived up to any reasonable sales expectations. 

The Apprentice

25 June 2019

Why would you want an XE? you get more space, more power, better reliability and lower tax bills in a BMW. Possibly the XE has some perceived dynamic edge, but really who cares?

Myk

25 June 2019

I was also puzzled by the "new to the sector" quote.  I think the problem is that Jag' aren't new to this sector at all, but have on both occasions fielded a sub-standard car.  People have long memories, and whilst the XE is a better car comparitively than the X-Type it's been tarnished with the earlier car's brush. And the XE isn't good enough to make up for it, and doesn't come across as a genuine competitor to the rest of the cars in its class in anything other than driving pleasure. Sadly, if you sit in one after a Merc/BMW/Audi you're unlikely to want to bother to take it for a test drive.  Jaguar are deluding themselves.

xxxx

25 June 2019

New XE has better handling, better ride, more kit, quieter, as well built, cheaper to buy and run (as a company car). But then when do professional car testers view matter.  

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

