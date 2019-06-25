Autocar confidential: Seat phones it in, Hyundai-Kia tries some DIY and more

In this week's edition of Autocar confidential, we hear why Hyundai and Kia are bringing interior production entirely in-house, what's wrong with Jaguar XE sales and more.
New Jag’s a sales drag
Frustration over the comparatively low sales of the Jaguar XE continues to bubble among senior officials. Outgoing design chief Ian Callum called the situation “a source of great puzzlement”. Marketing director Anthony Bradbury believes the issue lies in persuading people to drive the car. He said: “We are also new to the sector and that means we are a choice that people have to explain.”
Premium brand plugs in
DS boss Yves Bonnefont says that, apart from the DS 7 Crossback, each new model – arriving once a year over the next six years – will be available with a 300bhp plug-in hybrid or pure-electric powertrain from launch. Bonnefont believes “a third of sales will be electrified by the early 2020s for DS” and thinks electrification fits very well with DS’s premium ambitions “because of its torque and refinement”.
Takeitslowly
JLR say..
In regards to puzzlingly slow XE sales..."we are also new to the sector"...this model was introduced (to great fanfare and flag waving, some insiders claiming this car was vital to the survival and then growth of JLR)...in 2015, has had a facelift months ago and still...?..."new to the sector"...?, have JLR conveniently forgotten the X Type, the previous 3 series competitor, launched in 2001...indeed, new to the sector, if you are unfortunate enough to have the same selective memory issues as marketing director Anthony Bradbury seems to have.
The market will and has already decided and all those interested in the motor industry can see through the flimsy excuses...in relative terms and certainly against all of the pomp that JLR had at launch, the XE has not lived up to any reasonable sales expectations.
The Apprentice
Why would you want an XE? you
Why would you want an XE? you get more space, more power, better reliability and lower tax bills in a BMW. Possibly the XE has some perceived dynamic edge, but really who cares?
Myk
Jag Excuses
I was also puzzled by the "new to the sector" quote. I think the problem is that Jag' aren't new to this sector at all, but have on both occasions fielded a sub-standard car. People have long memories, and whilst the XE is a better car comparitively than the X-Type it's been tarnished with the earlier car's brush. And the XE isn't good enough to make up for it, and doesn't come across as a genuine competitor to the rest of the cars in its class in anything other than driving pleasure. Sadly, if you sit in one after a Merc/BMW/Audi you're unlikely to want to bother to take it for a test drive. Jaguar are deluding themselves.
xxxx
Why would you want? just take the German made blinkers off
New XE has better handling, better ride, more kit, quieter, as well built, cheaper to buy and run (as a company car). But then when do professional car testers view matter.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
