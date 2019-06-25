Autocar confidential: Seat phones it in, Hyundai-Kia tries some DIY and more

In this week's edition of Autocar confidential, we hear why Hyundai and Kia are bringing interior production entirely in-house, what's wrong with Jaguar XE sales and more.

New Jag’s a sales drag

Frustration over the comparatively low sales of the Jaguar XE continues to bubble among senior officials. Outgoing design chief Ian Callum called the situation “a source of great puzzlement”. Marketing director Anthony Bradbury believes the issue lies in persuading people to drive the car. He said: “We are also new to the sector and that means we are a choice that people have to explain.”

Premium brand plugs in

DS boss Yves Bonnefont says that, apart from the DS 7 Crossback, each new model – arriving once a year over the next six years – will be available with a 300bhp plug-in hybrid or pure-electric powertrain from launch. Bonnefont believes “a third of sales will be electrified by the early 2020s for DS” and thinks electrification fits very well with DS’s premium ambitions “because of its torque and refinement”.