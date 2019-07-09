Autocar confidential: Porsche eyes more diverse line-up, Shelby introduces limited-run sports car and more

This week's snippets of automotive news include DS on why lights are crucial to car design, the continuing popularity of diesel for Land Rover, and where the T-Cross sits in Volkswagen's revised global line-up. But first, how personalisation means very few Porsches are alike...

More personal Porsches on the horizon

Porsche produces 25,000 911 and 718 models at its Zuffenhausen factory annually, but with 39 variants and an ever-growing range of customised trim options, plant manager Christian Friedl says that it only produces identical cars “a maximum of two times per year”. The firm is set to introduce even more options, with Friedl claiming it will offer “the most personal car” possible.

Illuminating design at DS

How important are lights to a car? For DS, design director Thierry Metroz says they’re key to showcasing the brand’s refinement and technology pillars. “I have a specific team working only on lighting,” he said. “We have six exterior designers, and five only for the lighting – it’s so important.”