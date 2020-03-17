In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk EU CO2 targets with Volvo and Kia, hear why Peugeot is prioritising design and more.

Volvo's CO2 confidence

Volvo is confident it will meet its EU CO2 fleet average target of around 111-112g/km (95g/km is the industry baseline, but this is adjusted based on the average weight of models), thanks to the increased sale of plug-in hybrids and the launch of its first electric cars. So far, its PHEVs have typically been positioned as high-performance range-toppers but it will add more ‘standard’ plug-ins.

Kia's also bullish

Kia also asserts it will hit this year’s impending emissions targets. UK managing director Paul Philpott said: “The scale of the fines and the reputational damage [for missing the target] for a relatively new brand such as Kia mean we have too much to lose.” Kia will ramp up its electrified mix this year to meet those targets.