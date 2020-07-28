Autocar confidential: industry indecision on combustion bans, EV range expectations and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we get Ford's take on the future of the internal-combustion engine, hear why PSA isn't bothered about long EV ranges and more.

Infernal combustion

Ford of Britain chairman Graham Hoare thinks the industry has yet to determine the best means to fulfil the government’s 2035 combustion ban. “We think hydrogen does have a role, particularly in the heavier end,” he said, “but the pathway is not so clear and some mixed technology will be necessary.” However, Hoare admits the tech is “cost sensitive” and will “require a huge amount of innovation to make it affordable and practical”.

PSA's modest range

New electric MPVs from PSA brands Peugeot, Citroën and Vauxhall have a modest range of 143 miles, but PSA’s LCV vice-president, Xavier Peugeot, is confident that will suffice for target customers. “We know from research that 83% of our customers use their car on average less than 200km [124 miles] per day,” he said, “and 44% never drive more than 300km [186 miles], so that’s the way we’ve decided to organise our range.”

Ariya won't arrive at Sunderland

Nissan won't produce the new Ariya electric SUV in Sunderland, according to product planning boss Marco Fioravanti. However, he said the factory remains “one of our top priorities and it’s the heart of our European manufacturing facilities”. A positive Brexit outcome will allow expansion, he said.