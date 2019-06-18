Autocar confidential: Hyundai won't be caught short, BMW ends its 'Gran Tour' and more

In this week's collection of motoring murmurs, we hear why BMW isn't building another B-Class rival, how Hyundai is ready for any market eventuality, and more.
Munich’s MPVs make way for high-riders
Don’t expect to see a replacement for BMW’s 2 Series Active Tourer and seven-seat Gran Tourer, at least for some time. BMW’s product management vice-president, Peter Henrich, claims the current MPVs have “done an excellent job in bringing new customers to our brand” but are now “not at the centre of what our brand today stands for”. “We will see about moving Gran Tourer customers to our SUVs,” he added.
Volkswagen tightens its grip on power
Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann says the firm has no concerns over battery supply limiting its ability to produce 100,000 ID 3 electric cars per year from 2020 onwards. Some car firms are struggling to secure enough batteries to meet demand, but Stackmann said VW’s supply was secure “as far as you have security in life and business. We will have stable and good supply for the volumes we want to build.”
Merod
2 Series
I believe the 2 Series ‘failed’ for no other reason than it’s a very poor implementation of an MPV. Note to BMW, MPVs don’t have honking great transmission tunnels where the ‘third’ read passenger sits. I suspect that there is indeed a market for a ‘premium’ MPV, just look at how the Mk 1 S-MAX Titanium X Sport Ghia Lux’s (sarcasm) did. The only doubt I have is that the Mk 2 S-MAX does not appear to be as popular ... not sure why.
TStag
Merod wrote:
funny I was just about to say that I think BMWs Grand Tourers failed because they look frumpy and are not stylish enough as hatchbacks. Had BMW made a few true good looking hatchbacks based on their saloon designs I think they might have caught on.
This by the way is how I think BMW could make Jaguar work for them if they bought JLR. They should simply morph Jaguar’s existing cars into proper hatchback and spin them off BMWs parts bin.
SamVimes1972
Let's be honest the MPV is
Let's be honest the MPV is dead. If you want handling there are some excellent estates out there, if you want image, then it's an SUV and if you need 7 seats then it's a bigger SUV.
The MPV is an answer to a question no one is asking anymore.
