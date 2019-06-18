Autocar confidential: Hyundai won't be caught short, BMW ends its 'Gran Tour' and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
by Autocar
18 June 2019

In this week's collection of motoring murmurs, we hear why BMW isn't building another B-Class rival, how Hyundai is ready for any market eventuality, and more. 

Munich’s MPVs make way for high-riders

Don’t expect to see a replacement for BMW’s 2 Series Active Tourer and seven-seat Gran Tourer, at least for some time. BMW’s product management vice-president, Peter Henrich, claims the current MPVs have “done an excellent job in bringing new customers to our brand” but are now “not at the centre of what our brand today stands for”. “We will see about moving Gran Tourer customers to our SUVs,” he added. 

Volkswagen tightens its grip on power

Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann says the firm has no concerns over battery supply limiting its ability to produce 100,000 ID 3 electric cars per year from 2020 onwards. Some car firms are struggling to secure enough batteries to meet demand, but Stackmann said VW’s supply was secure “as far as you have security in life and business. We will have stable and good supply for the volumes we want to build.” 

Volvo grabs the green pump 

Volvo won’t follow Mercedes down the diesel hybrid route, according to UK operations director David Baddeley. “There will either be petrol, petrol hybrid or full battery electric,” he said. “Go back two or three years and we were 98% diesel in the UK. Now we are 60% diesel and moving quickly. You’ve got to anticipate these changes.”

Hyundai: Fail to prepare, prepare to fail…

New Hyundai UK boss Ashley Andrew claims the allure of the brand is that it has “completely future-proofed itself, whichever way it goes” in terms of powertrains. “If the market goes towards battery-electric vehicles, we have them; if it goes towards hydrogen quickly, we’ve got that. Not only that, we’ve got the intellectual property.” 

Comments
3

Merod

18 June 2019

I believe the 2 Series ‘failed’ for no other reason than it’s a very poor implementation of an MPV. Note to BMW, MPVs don’t have honking great transmission tunnels where the ‘third’ read passenger sits. I suspect that there is indeed a market for a ‘premium’ MPV, just look at how the Mk 1 S-MAX Titanium X Sport Ghia Lux’s (sarcasm) did. The only doubt I have is that the Mk 2 S-MAX does not appear to be as popular ... not sure why.

TStag

18 June 2019
Merod wrote:

I believe the 2 Series ‘failed’ for no other reason than it’s a very poor implementation of an MPV. Note to BMW, MPVs don’t have honking great transmission tunnels where the ‘third’ read passenger sits. I suspect that there is indeed a market for a ‘premium’ MPV, just look at how the Mk 1 S-MAX Titanium X Sport Ghia Lux’s (sarcasm) did. The only doubt I have is that the Mk 2 S-MAX does not appear to be as popular ... not sure why.

 

funny I was just about to say that I think BMWs Grand Tourers failed because they look frumpy and are not stylish enough as hatchbacks. Had BMW made a few true good looking hatchbacks based on their saloon designs I think they might have caught on.

This by the way is how I think BMW could make Jaguar work for them if they bought JLR. They should simply morph Jaguar’s existing cars into proper hatchback and spin them off BMWs parts bin.

SamVimes1972

18 June 2019

Let's be honest the MPV is dead. If you want handling there are some excellent estates out there, if you want image, then it's an SUV and if you need 7 seats then it's a bigger SUV.

The MPV is an answer to a question no one is asking anymore.

