Autocar confidential: Hyundai won't be caught short, BMW ends its 'Gran Tour' and more

In this week's collection of motoring murmurs, we hear why BMW isn't building another B-Class rival, how Hyundai is ready for any market eventuality, and more.

Munich’s MPVs make way for high-riders

Don’t expect to see a replacement for BMW’s 2 Series Active Tourer and seven-seat Gran Tourer, at least for some time. BMW’s product management vice-president, Peter Henrich, claims the current MPVs have “done an excellent job in bringing new customers to our brand” but are now “not at the centre of what our brand today stands for”. “We will see about moving Gran Tourer customers to our SUVs,” he added.

Volkswagen tightens its grip on power

Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann says the firm has no concerns over battery supply limiting its ability to produce 100,000 ID 3 electric cars per year from 2020 onwards. Some car firms are struggling to secure enough batteries to meet demand, but Stackmann said VW’s supply was secure “as far as you have security in life and business. We will have stable and good supply for the volumes we want to build.”