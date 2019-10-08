Autocar confidential: Bentley's first EV, LaFerrari reincarnated and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we chat EVs with Bentley's sales boss, find out why Ferrari launched the SF90, get the lowdown on VW ID 3 buyers and more.

Bentley won't miss an elec-trick

Bentley’s head of sales and marketing, Chris Craft, has reinforced the belief that the brand is developing its first EV. He told Autocar: “We’ve always been synonymous with effortless power and, with the torque you get from electric motors, that’s exactly what it delivers. We also think we’re pushing at an open door. If we look at the luxury vehicles study that was undertaken last year, 35% of buyers of luxury cars are interested in electric cars, and 30% of them say they have already tested one.”

Ferrari's crème de la crème

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a car born from demand of the LaFerrari hypercar. Commercial chief Enrico Galliera explained: “We had some very important clients upset because they were not able to have the top product. The idea [with the SF90 Stradale] is to make sure that a top-level Ferrari is a possibility for our clients.”