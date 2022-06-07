BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar notebook: Access denied for Dacia Sandero
UP NEXT
Gordon Murray follows V12 supercars with pair of electric SUVs

Autocar notebook: Access denied for Dacia Sandero

Off-beat news and interesting insight from a week covering the car industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 June 2022

This week, we take a look at Mercedes-AMG's new hyper-pram, but first Dacia's UK boss tells us how he defines good value.

Access denied

Related articles

When the current Dacia Sandero was launched in 2020, it became Britain’s cheapest new car, priced from £7995.

Since then, though, the range has been trimmed from the bottom, and it currently starts at £13,595 – a chunk more than the now cheapest Kia Picanto. But Dacia UK brand director Luke Broad isn’t bothered about that title: “I’m concerned about being the best value. What does that actually mean?”

He highlighted the Sandero’s larger footprint and generous kit list as good reasons for the premium, adding: “If we just wanted to tick a box, we could bring the Access model back to the UK and it would be the cheapest car in the UK, no doubt. But people weren’t buying it, so we wanted to simplify the range and focus on what we sell.”

AMG One and under

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Yes, the new Formula 1-engined Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is all well and good, but it’s hardly one for the family, is it?

Luckily, the company also has younger fans in mind, partnering luxury pram manufacturer Hartan to create the AMG GT Dessin, a “unique pushchair model that combines sportiness, flexibility and maximum ride comfort in a very special way”.

Just like Lewis Hamilton’s racer, it has an open cabin and open wheels, while the reclining, adjustable seat is trimmed in Dinamica leather.

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,780
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£4,980
60,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Rio 1.4 Crdi 3 Ecodynamics 3dr
2015
£4,995
83,126miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Viva 1.0 Sl 5dr
2016
£4,999
75,458miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,000
41,989miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,058
54,834miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,152
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives