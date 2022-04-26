Autocar notebook: Mercedes' wagon want wanes

Mercedes-Benz has long been candid about the uncertain future of estate cars.

Speaking about the flexibility of the next-gen EVA2 platform ahead of the EQS SUV’s unveiling, Mercedes EV drivetrain and architecture boss Christoph Starzynski said: “I always get the same question about station wagons. Of course it’s possible. The question is: is there demand to do another body variant?”

End of the Allroad?

In other electric German estate car news, Audi has hinted its Allroad models could get an EV reprieve.

Asked if the A6 Avant E-tron concept will be offered in jacked-up guise with protective body trim, product marketing boss Niko Martens said: “Never say never.”

But would it go on sale here? The A4 and A6 Allroads were taken off UK sale earlier this year and Audi said it has no plans to import further generations.

Would zoo believe it?

We’ve heard of recycled fishing nets being used for sustainable car interiors, but fire hoses being turned into monkey hammocks is a new one.

As it repurposes its Ellesmere Port factory to build EVs, Vauxhall has donated 50 old fire hoses to Chester Zoo, which will turn them into bedding, puzzles and training aids for its ape and elephant enclosures.