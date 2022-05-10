BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar notebook: How different are Hyundais?
UP NEXT
Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 EVs: crucial sports SUVs land in 2023

Autocar notebook: How different are Hyundais?

We round up some of the news you might have missed over the past week
Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 May 2022

This week, we take a look at Volvo’s new pricing strategy and ask Hyundai’s R&D boss how different their “N” hot hatches are to the standard models.

A nice culture shock

Related articles

“You can change people’s minds at Hyundai if you have a strong enough argument,” said Tyrone Johnson, European R&D boss for Genesis, Hyundai and Kia, when mulling the dramatic differences from his former employer.

“At Ford, if a decision is made, that’s the way it’s going to stay. At Hyundai, one big advantage is that once a decision is made, the process is much quicker.”

Johnson, who developed the third-generation Ford Focus RS and Mustang SVT, is currently working on more than 20 projects for the three Hyundai Motor Group brands, including Hyundai N performance models.

How big a change is an N over a standard car? “The amount of change in an N is a bigger difference than a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Fiesta ST.”

Inflatable Volvos

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 RT hero front

Hyundai i20 N

Our Britain’s Best Affordable Driver’s Car winner faces its sternest examination yet

Read our review
Back to top

Volvo has raised prices of its cars to compensate for inflation, increased material costs and restricted production volumes (the cheapest Volvo XC60 now costs £47,460, up from £41,745 this time last year), and it might go further still.

Car Review
Hyundai i20 N
1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

When asked by Autocar if reduced costs could pull prices back down, new CEO Jim Rowan said: “Despite those increases in pricing, we’ve seen no damping of demand for Volvo products.”

He added that Volvo will review prices “as inflation continues and if material prices increase further” and thinks it’s “a strong enough brand that we can by and large offset the price increases that we see on raw materials and inflation”.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives