Autocar notebook: BMW's F1 blues and Cupra's go-karts

This week, we hear how Cupra wants the upcoming Urban Rebel to drive, but first we ask if BMW has its sights set on an F1 return.

BMW’s F1 blues

Will BMW return to Formula 1 as it looks to fast-track its understanding of electric powertrains? It’s unlikely, according to BMW M boss Frank van Meel.

“We’re happy with what we’re doing with the [LMDh] sports car prototype,” he said. “F1 is thinking about electrification in 2026, which is quite late. Also, there is not much spinoff into road cars. On the prototype, there are a lot of lessons, from aerodynamics to cooling, as well as the V8 hybrid drivetrain being linked to the one in the BMW XM.”

Cunningly, BMW showed off its new LMDh sports car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in such a way that it was in both pride of place and away from prying eyes: 40m in the air on the central sculpture.

Cupra’s EV go-kart