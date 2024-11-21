The government may have long since sparked out grants towards private electric cars, but business owners can still make big savings on zero-emission motoring.

According to tax expert Christiaan Hansen, a partner at JRW Hogg & Thorburn accountants in southern Scotland: “When you’re looking at tax savings for an owner-managed business, electric vehicles are one of the top opportunities.

"It’s a real winner, and we advise to make use of it especially while benefit-in-kind [BIK] rates are still relatively low.”

Meanwhile, the UK’s zero-emission vehicle mandate has been in force since January. Its targets, fines, CO2 credits and inter-manufacturer trading are a can of worms we needn’t hack open here, but the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders expects this year’s sales to fall short of quotas and by an even wider margin next year. Suffice to say, there are deals to be had to help reverse that.

And that’s not to mention the significant running-cost savings of EVs in the face of lingeringly high petrol and diesel prices.

As a small business owner myself, these factors tempted me to look at getting an electric company car of my own earlier this year.

To avoid the uncertainty of future residuals and to aid cash flow, I went for business contract hire (BCH) – essentially a long-term rental.

BCH allows VAT-registered businesses to reclaim half the VAT on rental payments, even if business-related mileage is low (you can only reclaim all the VAT in cases of 100% business use).

Additionally, the monthly payments are an allowable expense that can be offset against tax on the business’s profits.

Deals vary wildly, so shopping around dealers and lease brokers is essential. You can get BCH on used EVs, which are usually at least two years old, but for me the savings weren’t enough to justify missing out on the latest models.