How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the many reasons for choosing to go electric is the potential cash saving on offer. In many instances, electricity is cheaper than traditional fuels such as petrol or diesel, in some cases costing over half as much for a ‘full tank of fuel’.

However, it all depends on where and how you charge, so here’s our in-depth guide that’ll answer all your questions.

How much will it cost to charge my car at home?

According to the government-backed Go Ultra Low electric vehicle campaign, around 90% of owners charge their EVs at home, and this the cheapest way to charge. Of course, it depends on the car you’re charging and the tariff of your electricity supplier, but overall it won’t cost nearly as much to ‘fuel’ your EV as a traditional internal-combustion-engined vehicle. For example, something like a Nissan Leaf should cost less than £5 for a full charge, even on the most expensive tariffs, and that will give you up to 200 miles of range. Better still, invest in one of the latest ‘smart’ wallboxes and you can use an app on your phone to programme the unit to only charge when electricity is cheapest, typically overnight.

How much will it cost to install a car charging point at home?

You can simply use the factory-supplied three-pin plug charger, but charging times are lengthy and manufacturers warn against sustained use due to the current drain on the socket. Therefore, it’s best to use a dedicated wall-mounted unit, which can charge at up to 7kW, more than twice as fast as the three-pin alternative.

There are a number of different manufacturers to choose from, plus a choice of tethered (with a charging cable permanently attached) or untethered (allowing you to choose different sockets and cables for different cars) layouts. Regardless of which one you plump for, you’ll need a qualified electrician both to check your household wiring is up to the task and then to install the box.

The good news is that the government is keen for motorists to go green and is offering generous subsidies, so if you have a unit fitted by an authorised installer, then the Office of Low Emissions Vehicles (OLEV) will stump up 75% of the overall cost up to a maximum of £350. Of course, the prices vary, but with the grant, you can expect to pay around £400 for a home charging station. Better still, if you’ve still not bought your EV, bear in mind that a number of manufacturers are offering a free wallbox and installation when you buy one of their electric models.

How much will it cost at a public charging station?