How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the many reasons for choosing to go electric is the potential cash saving on offer. In many instances, electricity is cheaper than traditional fuels such as petrol or diesel, in some cases costing over half as much for a ‘full tank of fuel’.
However, it all depends on where and how you charge, so here’s our in-depth guide that’ll answer all your questions.
How much will it cost to charge my car at home?
According to the government-backed Go Ultra Low electric vehicle campaign, around 90% of owners charge their EVs at home, and this the cheapest way to charge. Of course, it depends on the car you’re charging and the tariff of your electricity supplier, but overall it won’t cost nearly as much to ‘fuel’ your EV as a traditional internal-combustion-engined vehicle. For example, something like a Nissan Leaf should cost less than £5 for a full charge, even on the most expensive tariffs, and that will give you up to 200 miles of range. Better still, invest in one of the latest ‘smart’ wallboxes and you can use an app on your phone to programme the unit to only charge when electricity is cheapest, typically overnight.
How much will it cost to install a car charging point at home?
You can simply use the factory-supplied three-pin plug charger, but charging times are lengthy and manufacturers warn against sustained use due to the current drain on the socket. Therefore, it’s best to use a dedicated wall-mounted unit, which can charge at up to 7kW, more than twice as fast as the three-pin alternative.
There are a number of different manufacturers to choose from, plus a choice of tethered (with a charging cable permanently attached) or untethered (allowing you to choose different sockets and cables for different cars) layouts. Regardless of which one you plump for, you’ll need a qualified electrician both to check your household wiring is up to the task and then to install the box.
The good news is that the government is keen for motorists to go green and is offering generous subsidies, so if you have a unit fitted by an authorised installer, then the Office of Low Emissions Vehicles (OLEV) will stump up 75% of the overall cost up to a maximum of £350. Of course, the prices vary, but with the grant, you can expect to pay around £400 for a home charging station. Better still, if you’ve still not bought your EV, bear in mind that a number of manufacturers are offering a free wallbox and installation when you buy one of their electric models.
How much will it cost at a public charging station?
I suspect that in reality what will happen is that the the UK general public will subsidize people with the wherewithal to afford one of these vehicles and the accompanying chargers to be fitted to their house (big clue there) until about 2030 when the ICE ban will be implimented then just as the hoi-poloi are getting into EV'S there will be a "big stink" about the cost of the infrastructure required and prices for recharging will then be through the roof and heavily taxed by smart meters etc.
It's all about the tax. 10 kWh of diesel costs about £1.50. £1.00 tax and 50p of fuel. 10 kWh of electricity costs about £1.50 at home or £3.00 on the road. Every 10kW of charging £0.25 in battery life reduction. Electric cars are more efiicient and travel about 3 times as far on the same energy as a diesel. So INCLUDING TAX and fast charging the energy cost of the electic car is 70% of the diesel. EXCLUDING TAX the diesel costs less than 50% of the diesel. My central heating runs on 5% tax fuel and I burn about the same amount as I use in my A6.
Apologies, typo below. EXCLUDING TAX the diesel costs less than 50% of the ELECTRC.
Another pointless article with very little worthwhile information. Was the author killing a bit of time while waiting his turn to drive the latest overpowered and overpriced toy designed for the less than 0.1% of the market. I am glad I don't pay to actually read this drivel.