BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Luton site sold for conversion into industrial park
UP NEXT
Hyundai won't raise prices in response to new US tariffs, says boss

Vauxhall Luton site sold for conversion into industrial park

Historic factory built its last ever vehicle, a Vivaro van, on 28 March 2025

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 April 2025

Vauxhall's Luton factory has been sold to property firm Goodman, which will redevelop the site as an industrial park.

The company said it would spend £400 million on the Bedfordshire site's transformation and that it could create some 1700 jobs. 

The redevelopment work is due to be complete in three years.

Related articles

The news comes days after the final vehicle – a Vauxhall Vivaro van – rolled off the line at Luton, ending 120 years of production at the site.

The decision to close the historic commercial vehicle factory was announced by Vauxhall owner Stellantis in November 2024. All of the company's UK van production will be moved its site in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Former Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares announced the decision just a few months after he had threatened closures as part of a battle with the UK government over its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Tavares said the ZEV mandate was “hurting significantly our business model”, because car makers were being forced to sell more EVs yet no incentives were being offered to buyers and the industry was grappling with a downturn in EV interest.

He said that moving all operations to one base would “consolidate” Stellantis's UK manufacturing footprint. He added that this decision would “potentially contribute to greater production efficiency” – something the firm said would also allow it to meet increasingly stringent ZEV mandate targets, which rise to 26% this year.

All of Luton’s machinery will be moved to Ellesmere Port, where more than £50 million will then be spent to upgrade it to take on the extra workload.

The decision to close Luton put 1100 jobs at risk and just a few hundred roles were guaranteed to be moved to Ellesmere Port, Stellantis said. A consultation was launched for affected workers, with those unable to make the move being offered retraining or potentially jobs at neighbouring businesses.

Following November’s announcement, union bosses called on Stellantis to reverse its decision, given that it was made just days before Tavares’s shock resignation.

Unite called the closure decision “one final example of Tavares’s failed strategy” and said it “must be halted as the company embarks on the hunt for a new CEO and a new direction”.

Advertisement

Latest business news

StellantistobeginelectricvehicleproductionatLutonfrom2025 Hero LowRes Feb24

Vauxhall Luton site sold for conversion into industrial park

Vauxhall Luton site sold for conversion into industrial park
audi production2
US tariffs of 25% on all foreign-made cars will go ahead despite talks
US tariffs of 25% on all foreign-made cars will go ahead despite talks
Jim Rowan with Volvo EX30 Cross Country
Rowan was a key driver behind Volvo's push for software-defined vehicles
Volvo CEO was pushed out as financial conditions turned stormy
Volvo CEO was pushed out as financial conditions turned stormy
bmw i4 at rdz
£460m in fines for car makers that agreed to not compete on recycling claims in advertising
£460m in fines for car makers that agreed to not compete on recycling claims in advertising
gkn liam butterworth interview factory
GKN's last UK automotive parts plant closed in 2021
Job-hit automotive suppliers brace for a very different future
Job-hit automotive suppliers brace for a very different future

View all business news

Back to top

In response, Stellantis committed to “the continuity of the ongoing projects that have been already communicated” under the guidance of chairman John Elkann and an interim executive committee.

Unite argued that until Tavares's successor is appointed (due in the first half of 2025), all previous major decisions should be halted.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Vauxhall cars for sale

 Vauxhall GRANDLAND X 1.5 Turbo D BlueInjection Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,850
54,237miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall MOKKA 1.7 CDTi SE 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£3,499
117,252miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoTEC Limited Edition Euro 6 3dr
2017
£5,990
65,673miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall INSIGNIA 1.5i Turbo SRi VX Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,490
63,784miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 CDTi BlueInjection Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,795
66,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa-e 50kWh SE Nav Auto 5dr (7.4Kw Charger)
2020
£11,098
12,840miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka-e 50kWh Ultimate Auto 5dr
2022
£14,800
11,800miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa-e 50kWh Ultimate Auto 5dr
2023
£15,369
6,032miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,298
12,389miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 22232 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
16
Add a comment…
shiftright 30 March 2025

To think there might be significant repercussions to manufacturing as a result of Brexit. I'm shocked, I tell you, shocked! Well, at least we're keeping the foreigners out, especially the brown people, amirite? It feels so good to be 'pure' again!

xxxx 30 March 2025

shiftright more like altright, jog on.

Mikey C 28 March 2025

One of the UK plants was always potentially at risk, as the deal to move smaller electric vans to Elsemere Port to replace the Astra was never at the same production levels as Astra production at its peak, freeing up space to move mid sized vans there as well

Thekrankis 6 February 2025

Stellantis retreating to its EU heartland. Inevitable. 

scotty5 6 February 2025
Thekrankis wrote:

Stellantis retreating to its EU heartland. Inevitable. 

Ellesmere Port?

Andrew1 7 February 2025

No.

xxxx 29 March 2025
scotty5 wrote:

Thekrankis wrote:

Stellantis retreating to its EU heartland. Inevitable. 

Ellesmere Port?

Great come back!!

Andrew1 7 February 2025

Let's appreciate how masterfully they've avoided the B word.

xxxx 7 February 2025

Probably because they know you'll be lurking ready to repeat the same old bla, bla, bla.

ps Ellesmere port isn't in the EU.

Andrew1 7 February 2025

Nah, they don't want to lose the brexitard readers who would never admit they f@cked up. After all, you need some brain to realise you are wrong and a lot of integrity to admit that.

xxxx 8 February 2025

And there you go, more delusional rubbish from a sore loser who picked the wrong path.

Andrew1 8 February 2025

The more you look around the more you realise it was the correct path. But then, again, you're too stupid and too arogant to realise and admit the damage you've done to your own country.

How's getting back control of our own borders going?

Andrew1 8 February 2025

Also, I'm not a loser because it wasn't a football game, moron. It was the future of our country at stake. All of us lost but mostly our children.

sabre 10 February 2025

We are all poor. It is not only the future of our country at stake, but out children's steaks. 

JoCoLo 28 March 2025

My son likes a nice sirloin, he also enjoys a fillet too.

kowalski99 28 March 2025
Andrew1 wrote:

Nah, they don't want to lose the brexitard readers who would never admit they f@cked up. After all, you need some brain to realise you are wrong and a lot of integrity to admit that.

Will be interesting if we secure a better trade deal with America than the rest of the EU. May possibly shut the remoaners up for 5 seconds. 

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
Leapmotor C10 REEV 2025 Review front corner 041
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T

View all car reviews