Union calls for Luton reprieve; Stellantis says it will finish 'ongoing projects'

Union bosses are calling on Stellantis to reverse its decision to shut its Luton commercial vehicle plant, given that it was made just days before CEO Carlos Tavares’s shock resignation.

Unite has called the decision, which put 1100 jobs at risk, “one final example of Tavares’s failed strategy” and said it “must be halted as the company embarks on the hunt for a new CEO and a new direction”.

However, Stellantis has committed to “the continuity of the ongoing projects that have been already communicated” under the guidance of chairman John Elkann and an interim executive committee.