Porsche ousts board members over slowing sales and rising costs

Chief financial officer Lutz Meschke and sales and marketing boss Detlev von Platen have left the company

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 February 2025

Porsche has replaced two senior bosses following a drawn-out and public battle in response to slowing sales and rising costs.

At the start of February, the German car maker issued a statement in which it reported that its supervisory board chairman, Wolfgang Porsche, had been tasked with deciding if deputy chairman and chief financial officer Lutz Meschke and sales and marketing director Detlev von Platen should have their contracts immediately terminated.

The pair had been under intense scrutiny, blamed for the company’s downturn and faltering share price.

