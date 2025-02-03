BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche faces leadership shake-up with bosses in firing line

Moves come in response to growing criticism about slowing sales and substantial increase in operating costs

3 February 2025

Porsche is on the brink of a major leadership overhaul, with several top managers in the firing line. 

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the decision - currently being considered by the supervisory board – is in response to growing criticism over the company’s slowing sales and a substantial increase in operating costs.

At the centre of the upheaval are Porsche’s deputy chairman and chief financial officer, Lutz Meschke, and its sales and marketing director, Detlev von Platen.

Indications are that both will have their contracts terminated as early as next week as Porsche seeks to revitalise its leadership team and address internal tensions.

