BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR pauses sales to the USA in response to new 25% import tariffs
UP NEXT
Going full circle: This is the UK's biggest fan of roundabouts

JLR pauses sales to the USA in response to new 25% import tariffs

Brand sales it is working to “address the new trading terms” for its biggest market

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 April 2025

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has paused shipments to the USA as it works to “address the new trading terms” following the implementation of 25% tariffs on all foreign made cars imported into the US.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” it said in a statement.

JLR’s biggest market is the US with the firm recording big increases in sales of the Solihull-built Range Rover and the Defender, made in Slovakia.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

View all car reviews