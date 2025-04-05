Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has paused shipments to the USA as it works to “address the new trading terms” following the implementation of 25% tariffs on all foreign made cars imported into the US.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” it said in a statement.

JLR’s biggest market is the US with the firm recording big increases in sales of the Solihull-built Range Rover and the Defender, made in Slovakia.