Hyundai boss Euisun Chung awarded CBE

Hyundai Motor Group boss Euisun Chung has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for contributions to the arts, culture and eco-friendly electrified mobility.

A former winner of Autocar’s Issigonis Trophy, Chung becomes the first Korean to receive the award – bestowed on those who’ve made significant contributions to British society – since the accession of King Charles III.

He was presented with the CBE by Britain's ambassador to South Korea, Colin Crooks, following in the footsteps of Hyundai founding chairman Ju-yung Chung, who received the same recognition in 1977.

“I believe this honour has been bestowed upon me not for my individual service but in recognition of Hyundai Motor Group’s contributions to our two nations’ co-operation and friendship,” said Euisun Chung.