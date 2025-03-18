Audi earnings took a substantial hit in a "very challenging" 2024, and company bosses say that this year "will not be any easier".

The Volkswagen Group's Progressive brand family, led by Audi, delivered 1.7 million vehicles in 2024, down 12% on 2023, contributing to a 7.6% dip in overall revenues to €64.5 billion.

Meanwhile, operating profit margin dipped from 9.1% to 6.0% - compared with 8.1% at Mercedes-Benz and 7.7% at the BMW Group over the same period, for context.

Revealing the company's performance at a press conference in Ingolstadt, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said "2024 was definitely a year of transition" and "exactly what we forecasted has actually happened".