BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi earnings hit in tough 2024 - and 2025 "will not be any easier"
UP NEXT
Citroen e-C3 to gain £15k van variant with 200-mile range

Audi earnings hit in tough 2024 - and 2025 "will not be any easier"

German car maker blames results on supply bottlenecks, global political tensions and increased competition from China

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
18 March 2025

Audi earnings took a substantial hit in a "very challenging" 2024, and company bosses say that this year "will not be any easier".

The Volkswagen Group's Progressive brand family, led by Audi, delivered 1.7 million vehicles in 2024, down 12% on 2023, contributing to a 7.6% dip in overall revenues to €64.5 billion.

Meanwhile, operating profit margin dipped from 9.1% to 6.0% - compared with 8.1% at Mercedes-Benz and 7.7% at the BMW Group over the same period, for context.

Related articles

Revealing the company's performance at a press conference in Ingolstadt, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said "2024 was definitely a year of transition" and "exactly what we forecasted has actually happened".

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Mokka Electric front three quarter tracking
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
6
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ

View all car reviews