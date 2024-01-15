Tesla and Volvo pause production as Red Sea attacks delay supply

Tesla and Volvo have suspended production at some of their European factories, due to supply issues arising from the ongoing attacks in the Red Sea.

Ships using the world’s busiest maritime trade route are being targeted by the Houthi militia in response to the ongoing war between Gaza and Israel, international media reports.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran and allies of Gaza's Hamas militant group, control a large part of Yemen, which vessels must pass to use the vital and incredibly busy Suez Canal.

As a result, transport firms have halted deliveries through the trade route, either rerouting vessels thousands of miles around Africa or stopping them completely, and both options result in severe delays to time-sensitive production schedules.