BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley opens state-of-art test facility in Crewe
UP NEXT
Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer to become Volkswagen boss

Bentley opens state-of-art test facility in Crewe

New £12.5m site brings emissions and electric-range testing in-house as brand readies for electrification
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
9 December 2021

Bentley has taken a significant step in its plans to electrify all of its models from 2024, having officially opened its new engineering test centre at its headquarters in Crewe.

The £12.5 million site, which is a two-storey, 4600-square-metre facility, will begin testing immediately after receiving official approval from the UK's Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA).

It means Bentley can now carry out in-house emissions, fuel economy and electric range testing, including the latest WLTP fuel consumption and efficiency test procedures, and ensures testing can be undertaken more swiftly than using a third-party site.

Related articles

The Volkswagen Group-owned brand currently has two plug-in hybrids on sale, variants of the Bentayga and Flying Spur, and will launch its first EV in 2025 before becoming an electric-only brand from 2030.

Bentley engineering board member Matthias Rabe said: “Today’s announcement is another key landmark in Bentley’s ongoing modernisation programme. It will give us the independence to test our own engines and further enhance our industry-leading manufacturing plant in Crewe as we move towards offering electric or hybrid versions of all our models by 2024.

“The centre will also allow Bentley to meet increased demand from customers for our luxury, hand-built vehicles, including the Flying Spur, the Continental GT and the new Bentayga.”

While it will begin testing immediately, the site will build up operations to meet all global emission standards by the middle of 2022. 

The structure includes 773 square metres of office space, as well as 1550 square metres for the installation of a climate-controlled chassis dynamometer.

This highly advanced rolling road allows engineers to simulate different gradients of hill, measuring exhaust emissions from combustion-engined cars or electrical energy consumption from hybrid and future electric models. The ‘real-world’ simulations can also be completed across temperatures from -20deg C to 50deg C.

Bentley’s Technical Conformity department, which oversees compliance of all Bentley products, will be based at the site. There will also be a dedicated laboratory to run Real Driving Emissions (RDE) tests using the latest, portable emissions measurement systems.

In total, the facility will host 100 staff.

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2017
£93,900
33,109miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2016
£99,950
8,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2017
£104,950
17,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2016
£104,950
29,483miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2017
£104,950
28,880miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2017
£106,950
31,248miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2019
£107,810
31,195miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2018
£109,950
21,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2018
£109,950
25,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scotty5 9 December 2021

VW Group bringing emission testing in-house. Should that be something to worry about?

Latest Drives

1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

View all latest drives