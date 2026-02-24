BACK TO ALL NEWS
European car companies target military projects to fill lost business

Business lost to the influx of Chinese rivals and the shift towards EVs has sparked a pivot from makers

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
24 February 2026

The European car industry is seeing opportunities to expand in the growing defence sector as a way of replacing business lost to both the shift to electrification and the influx of Chinese manufacturers.

In the most prominent example, the Renault Group has opened up its component factory in Le Mans, France, to build strike drones for military contractor Turgis Gaillard. "It is an opportunity business," said the car maker's CEO, François Provost, adding: "We have one concrete project and there are a few other [defence opportunities]. Let's see".

