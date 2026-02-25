Aston Martin has announced plans to cut its workforce by 20% as it battles to reduce costs in a bid to slow plummeting profits and strengthen its financial footing for the year ahead.
The Gaydon firm has released its financial results for 2025, in which it posted a dramatic 36% decrease in gross profit, having produced 10% fewer cars than the previous year - and among them fewer high-margin special editions.
