Aston Martin to cut staff costs by 20% as tariffs dent profits

Aston details significant restructuring programme in response to 36% drop in profit last year

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
25 February 2026

Aston Martin has announced plans to cut its workforce by 20% as it battles to reduce costs in a bid to slow plummeting profits and strengthen its financial footing for the year ahead. 

The Gaydon firm has released its financial results for 2025, in which it posted a dramatic 36% decrease in gross profit, having produced 10% fewer cars than the previous year - and among them fewer high-margin special editions. 

