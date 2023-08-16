BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mahindra Thar.e concept is radical EV 4x4 tipped for UK launch

JLR to recruit 300 technicians in Range Rover and EV push

New roles, part of a £15bn investment, will be based at Jaguar Land Rover's Gaydon, Whitley and Solihull facilities
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
16 August 2023

JLR is recruiting 300 new technicians as it ramps up Range Rover production and pushes forward with future EV development as part of a £15bn, five-year, investment push.

The recruitment drive from the midlands-based firm, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, includes roles at its Gaydon, Whitley, and Solihull facilities.

At Solihull plant, 100 of these roles will be maintenance technicians that will operate and maintain nearly 700 robots at the brand’s new £130 million automated body production facility. The new body shop will increase in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production by 30%.

These 100 technicians will also be trained to work on a new £70m body production system that will be used to help build the new electric Range Rover.

Future looking will be the focus of the other 200 new recruits – a mix of technicians and test engineers. Based at the Gaydon engineering centre and Whitley powertrain facility, they will work on testing and developing JLR's next-generation electric vehicles.

These EVs will start with the Range Rover electric at the end of 2024 – pre-orders to open later this year – followed by a trio of “jaw-dropping” electric Jaguar, the first of which will be a 2025-bound 4-door GT. 

Both will be built at Solihull, which along with the Wolverhampton engine plant and Halewood factory, will be  transformed to produce electric vehicles as part of this £15bn investment.

‘’Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented  individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification,” said executive director of industrial operations Barbara Bergmeier.

The investment has been applauded by Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands – an area rich in automotive history, and where Aston Martin is also based .

“It’s great news that JLR are doubling  down on their commitment to our region with this new announcement supporting the Range  Rover and future of electric vehicles. 

“The West Midlands is blessed with an exceptionally talented workforce and so I’m so pleased this has been recognised by JLR as they continue to  broaden employment opportunities for local people here. The investment JLR is making will  boost skills, prosperity, and opportunity for even more families in the months and years ahead.” 

The news comes just a few weeks after JLR owners Tata Group announced plans to create a 40GWh battery plant in Somerset

This prompted calls from the leaders of the West Midlands Gigafactory (WMG) project for further government investment in UK battery manufacturing.

