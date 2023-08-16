JLR to recruit 300 technicians in Range Rover and EV push

JLR is recruiting 300 new technicians as it ramps up Range Rover production and pushes forward with future EV development as part of a £15bn, five-year, investment push.

The recruitment drive from the midlands-based firm, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, includes roles at its Gaydon, Whitley, and Solihull facilities.

At Solihull plant, 100 of these roles will be maintenance technicians that will operate and maintain nearly 700 robots at the brand’s new £130 million automated body production facility. The new body shop will increase in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production by 30%.

These 100 technicians will also be trained to work on a new £70m body production system that will be used to help build the new electric Range Rover.

Future looking will be the focus of the other 200 new recruits – a mix of technicians and test engineers. Based at the Gaydon engineering centre and Whitley powertrain facility, they will work on testing and developing JLR's next-generation electric vehicles.

These EVs will start with the Range Rover electric at the end of 2024 – pre-orders to open later this year – followed by a trio of “jaw-dropping” electric Jaguar, the first of which will be a 2025-bound 4-door GT.

Both will be built at Solihull, which along with the Wolverhampton engine plant and Halewood factory, will be transformed to produce electric vehicles as part of this £15bn investment.