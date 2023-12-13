Range Rover Electric waiting list already at 16,000

More than 16,000 customers have signed up to the waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric, according to company bosses.

The British brand’s first full electric car, which is claimed to offer performance similar to the current V8-powered flagship, is due to launch later this year. Range Rover opened a waiting list for the model in December 2023 – and has reported strong interest in the model.

While the waiting list only gives an indication of interested customers, rather than a formal reservation, JLR boss Adrian Mardell said the firm was “excited about the strong client interest” in the model.

The first battery-electric Range Rover will be based on the existing combustion engined model and JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) product engineering boss Thomas Müller has claimed it will be “the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever”.

Preview images show that it will also retain similar styling, albeit with a few bespoke elements. It will use an 800V architecture, which will enable ultra-fast charging.

Range Rover Electric performance

Although Range Rover bosses have yet to give any performance details for the new model, Müller said it will have the same “go-anywhere” capability as the ICE version, with a pledge that it will offer towing, wading and all-terrain capability that will exceed any other luxury electric SUV – including the ability to wade through 850mm-deep water.

The hint that the Range Rover Electric will offer performance “comparable” to the existing V8 suggests a total output close to the 523bhp that model offers.

It is expected to adopt a twin-motor set-up, which will allow for greater all wheel-drive ability and systems such as torque vectoring to boost its off-road potential.

JLR has recently begun an on-road prototype testing programme for the new model, with trials taking place in locations such as Sweden and Dubai.