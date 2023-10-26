Jaguar Land Rover to electrify Nitra plant as part of EV push

JLR’s Nitra plant in Slovakia will be converted to allow production of electric vehicles by the end of the decade, securing its future as the brand pushes to launch nine EVs by 2030.

The state-of-the-art plant is one of the brand’s newest, having only opened at the end of 2018 at a cost of £1.13 billion. Since its launch, it has produced more than 365,000 Land Rover Defender (built exclusively at Nitra and JLR’s best-seller) and Land Rover Discovery models.

The electric successors to these cars are expected to be the new focus for the Slovakia plant, with Nitra adapted to take the full-sized MLA architecture that these models will both sit on (replacing the current D7X platform).